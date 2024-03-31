Andrew Armstrong emerging as leader, No. 1 receiver for Razorbacks
Arkansas wide receiver Andrew Armstrong returned to Fayetteville for his redshirt senior campaign despite NFL prognostications, but he could be on the verge of a great 2024 season with offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino leading the way.
A 6-foot-4, 199-pound Dallas native, Armstrong led the Razorbacks in receiving last season after racking up 764 yards and five touchdowns on 56 receptions in a Dan Enos offense not known for its explosive wideouts. Though the former Division II athlete has had success on the field in the SEC, he wants to take the next step off the field for the betterment of the team.
"I think one of the major things is becoming a leader this year," Armstrong said on March 7. "Because I feel like if I bring everyone else around me and things like that, everyone can be great, good, do whatever they can do on the field to the highest ability they can. Because I feel like there’s no leadership in the room. Everybody just goes out there and does what they do. So I feel like being a leader is one of the biggest things that will allow me to bring into my game this year."
The Razorbacks returned a large number of their wide receivers from a year ago with names like Tyrone Broden, Isaiah Sategna, Jaedon Wilson and others, but that doesn't mean the crop is experienced and ready for increased expectations. That's why Armstrong's development as a leader is so crucial, and it's something he's accomplished through eight spring practices according to head coach Sam Pittman.
"To me, Andrew is playing at a high, high rate and I know he was a good player last year," Pittman said on Thursday. "I believe he’s a lot better right now. But I’m really proud of him. Really proud of him. Andrew, to me, has really changed. (He's) older, (he's) taking leadership responsibility and (he's) catching the ball extremely well."
Forming connections with your quarterbacks is important, too, especially after losing your starter from a season ago in KJ Jefferson. New transfer signal-caller Taylen Green has made a strong impression on the rest of the team during the spring, and he spoke highly of Armstrong after Saturday's open scrimmage.
"He’s another versatile receiver," Green said on Saturday. "He can beat you deep, his comebacks, his slants, you never know what route he’s going to do and he’s going to create separation. That’s the one thing, when (Armstrong and Broden) come to the sideline, I ask them what they’re thinking on certain routes.
"Sometimes they’re like, ‘Man, just throw it and I’ll catch it. Throw it and I’ll catch it.’ I was like, ‘Alright.’ Coming from a quarterback, that’s good to hear. Just giving them the opportunity, I already know that they’re going to come down with it. It’s not a 50-50 ball, either they’re coming down with or no one is coming down with it. Most of the time, they’re going to come down with it."
Star sophomore cornerback Jaylon Braxton — who finished with 20 tackles, an interception and a Pro Football Focus grade of 77.9 last season — is usually the defender tasked with guarding Armstrong in practice. With plenty of one-on-one experience against him, Braxton believes that Armstrong is one of the Hogs' best.
"Drew, he’s the best receiver on our team," Braxton said on Saturday. "He’s the No. 1 guy, and I’m the No. 1 corner, so we just go at each other every day and battle each other every day.
"He’s a great route runner. He’s great with his hands at the line of scrimmage. He’s always slapping hands down so it’s really hard to get hands on him and he’s a good receiver."
