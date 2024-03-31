Arkansas wide receiver Andrew Armstrong returned to Fayetteville for his redshirt senior campaign despite NFL prognostications, but he could be on the verge of a great 2024 season with offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino leading the way.

A 6-foot-4, 199-pound Dallas native, Armstrong led the Razorbacks in receiving last season after racking up 764 yards and five touchdowns on 56 receptions in a Dan Enos offense not known for its explosive wideouts. Though the former Division II athlete has had success on the field in the SEC, he wants to take the next step off the field for the betterment of the team.

"I think one of the major things is becoming a leader this year," Armstrong said on March 7. "Because I feel like if I bring everyone else around me and things like that, everyone can be great, good, do whatever they can do on the field to the highest ability they can. Because I feel like there’s no leadership in the room. Everybody just goes out there and does what they do. So I feel like being a leader is one of the biggest things that will allow me to bring into my game this year."

The Razorbacks returned a large number of their wide receivers from a year ago with names like Tyrone Broden, Isaiah Sategna, Jaedon Wilson and others, but that doesn't mean the crop is experienced and ready for increased expectations. That's why Armstrong's development as a leader is so crucial, and it's something he's accomplished through eight spring practices according to head coach Sam Pittman.

"To me, Andrew is playing at a high, high rate and I know he was a good player last year," Pittman said on Thursday. "I believe he’s a lot better right now. But I’m really proud of him. Really proud of him. Andrew, to me, has really changed. (He's) older, (he's) taking leadership responsibility and (he's) catching the ball extremely well."