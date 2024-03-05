Arkansas redshirt-sophomore tackle Andrew Chamblee is no longer a member of the Razorbacks football program. He was not listed on the team's spring roster provided to the media Tuesday. The news comes two days before head coach Sam Pittman and the Hogs were set to begin spring practice on Thursday.

A former three-star recruit out of Maumelle, Chamblee started eight games for Arkansas last season and finished with a 52.2 offensive grade according to Pro Football Focus. In 405 snaps, the 6-foot-6, 304-pound tackle also had a 40.9 pass block grade and a 55.9 run block grade. Chamblee's future with the Arkansas program is unclear, and it is currently unknown if he will be entering the transfer portal or stepping away from football all together.

