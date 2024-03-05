Andrew Chamblee no longer with Arkansas football program
Arkansas redshirt-sophomore tackle Andrew Chamblee is no longer a member of the Razorbacks football program. He was not listed on the team's spring roster provided to the media Tuesday.
The news comes two days before head coach Sam Pittman and the Hogs were set to begin spring practice on Thursday.
A former three-star recruit out of Maumelle, Chamblee started eight games for Arkansas last season and finished with a 52.2 offensive grade according to Pro Football Focus. In 405 snaps, the 6-foot-6, 304-pound tackle also had a 40.9 pass block grade and a 55.9 run block grade.
Chamblee's future with the Arkansas program is unclear, and it is currently unknown if he will be entering the transfer portal or stepping away from football all together.
Arkansas Bio:
2022 (FRESHMAN): Redshirted in his first season at Arkansas.
HIGH SCHOOL: Enrolled early and participated in spring practices … Rated a four-star prospect by 247Sports and ESPN and a three-star prospect by Rivals … Ranked the No. 2 player in Arkansas and No. 17 offensive tackle in the country according to 247Sports … Played offensive line for Kirk Horton at Maumelle High School … High school teammates with fellow classmate Nico Davillier … Member of ESPN’s 300 … Named a 2022 All-American and an All-American Bowl participant for his performance as a senior … Earned a 91.9 grade as a senior with 22.5 pancake blocks, 27.5 knockdowns and 10 drive blocks … As a junior started at left tackle for a team that went 6-4 and qualified for the playoffs … In his sophomore season, helped Maumelle to an 8-3 record and playoff appearance … CHOSE ARKANSAS OVER: Auburn, Florida, Michigan State, Ole Miss, Penn State, Tennessee and others.
PERSONAL: Son of Jonathan and Sheri Chamblee … Has two brothers, Tristan and Gabriel … Born June 17, 2004.