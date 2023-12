Following a 4-8 showing in the 2023 season, the Arkansas Razorbacks have already fully turned the page to building the 2024 roster.

A handful of the players who graded out the highest for Arkansas on Pro Football Focus in 2023 have announced they are returning for another season, including wide receiver Andrew Armstrong, who announced Friday.

The analytics from PFF keeps track of snap counts and grades for each player on a scale of 0-100. Of the players listed, they had to have played at least 100 snaps on the season, and they had to play on the offensive or defensive side of the ball.

RELATED: Arkansas Football 2024 Roster Tracker