FAYETTEVILLE -- Arkansas fans will have to stay up late to watch several basketball games this season.

The Razorbacks will play 10 games that tip off at either 7:30 or 8 p.m. this season, according to the schedule released Wednesday that included tip times and television information.

Most of the games will air on the ESPN family of networks, with the lone exception being the road trip to Colorado State. That game will air on CBS Sports Network, the same channel that carried the football game between the two schools.

Two of the Razorbacks' first three games will be televised on ESPN, with four additional games possibly aired on the main channel. Most of the games will be on the SEC Network and five non-conference matchups with be only be streamed on SEC Network-Plus.

In what has become common, the only regular-season game that won't have any viewing options is the annual trip to North Little Rock because Verizon Arena does not have the infrastructure to stream the game.

Here is the complete schedule with times and TV information: