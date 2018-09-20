Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-09-20 10:47:07 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Arkansas' 2018-19 hoops schedule complete with dates, TV info.

Xnaz8v5oionjcdmm7htu
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Andrew Hutchinson • HawgBeat.com
@NWAHutch
Senior Staff Writer

FAYETTEVILLE -- Arkansas fans will have to stay up late to watch several basketball games this season.

The Razorbacks will play 10 games that tip off at either 7:30 or 8 p.m. this season, according to the schedule released Wednesday that included tip times and television information.

Most of the games will air on the ESPN family of networks, with the lone exception being the road trip to Colorado State. That game will air on CBS Sports Network, the same channel that carried the football game between the two schools.

Two of the Razorbacks' first three games will be televised on ESPN, with four additional games possibly aired on the main channel. Most of the games will be on the SEC Network and five non-conference matchups with be only be streamed on SEC Network-Plus.

In what has become common, the only regular-season game that won't have any viewing options is the annual trip to North Little Rock because Verizon Arena does not have the infrastructure to stream the game.

Here is the complete schedule with times and TV information:

2018-19 Arkansas Men's Basketball Schedule
Date Opponent Time TV

Friday, Oct. 19

Red-White Game

7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 26

Tusculum (Exh.)

7 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 2

Exhibition Game (TBA)

7 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 7

vs. Texas (#)

TBA

ESPN

Monday, Nov. 12

UC Davis (+)

7 p.m.

SEC Network+

Sunday, Nov. 18

Indiana (+)

2:30 p.m.

ESPN

Wednesday, Nov. 21

Montana State (+)

7 p.m.

SEC Network+

Friday, Nov. 23

UT Arlington (+)

7 p.m.

SEC Network+

Saturday, Dec. 1

FIU

7 p.m.

SEC Network+

Wednesday, Dec. 5

at Colorado State

7 p.m.

CBS Sports Network

Saturday, Dec. 8

Western Kentucky

2:30 p.m.

SEC Network

Saturday, Dec. 15

vs. UTSA (%)

7 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 19

Georgia Tech

8 p.m.

SEC Network

Saturday, Dec. 22

Texas State

1 p.m.

SEC Network

Friday, Dec. 28

Austin Peay

7 p.m.

SEC Network+

Saturday, Jan. 5

at Texas A&M*

5 p.m.

SEC Network

Wednesday, Jan. 9

Florida*

7:30 p.m.

SEC Network

Saturday, Jan. 12

LSU*

5 p.m.

SEC Network

Tuesday, Jan. 15

at Tennessee*

6 p.m.

ESPN/ESPN2/ESPNU/ SEC Network

Saturday, Jan. 19

at Ole Miss*

Noon

SEC Network

Wednesday, Jan. 23

Missouri*

8 p.m.

SEC Network

Saturday, Jan. 26

at Texas Tech (&)

5 p.m.

ESPN/ESPN2

Tuesday, Jan. 29

Georgia*

6 p.m.

ESPNU

Saturday, Feb. 2

at LSU*

5 p.m.

SEC Network

Tuesday, Feb. 5

Vanderbilt*

8 p.m.

SEC Network

Saturday, Feb. 9

at South Carolina*

2:30 p.m.

SEC Network

Tuesday, Feb. 12

at Missouri*

8 p.m.

ESPN/ESPN2/ESPNU

Saturday, Feb. 16

Mississippi State*

7:30 p.m.

SEC Network

Wednesday, Feb. 20

at Auburn*

7:30 p.m.

SEC Network

Saturday, Feb. 23

Texas A&M*

7:30 p.m.

SEC Network

Tuesday, Feb. 26

at Kentucky*

8 p.m.

ESPN/ESPN2/SEC Network

Saturday, March 2

Ole Miss*

Noon

SEC Network

Wednesday, March 6

at Vanderbilt*

7:30 p.m.

SEC Network

Saturday, March 9

Alabama*

5 p.m.

SEC Network

March 13-17

SEC Tournament

(Nashville, Tenn.)

TBA

SEC Network/ESPN
Home games in bold, *SEC game, # - Armed Forces Classic, + - Hardwood Showcase, % - Verizon Arena (NLR), & - Big 12/SEC Challenge
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}