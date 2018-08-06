Arkansas added the commitment of running back A’Montae Spivey to its 2019 recruiting class Monday. Spivey’s pledge gives the Hogs 18 commitments in the class, 12 of which have come since July 2. The Razorbacks’ hot run on the recruiting trail suddenly has the class very near completion.

Coach Chad Morris recently stated the Hogs are likely to sign anywhere from 19 to 22 players in the class. That amount is reached by taking the number of scholarship seniors on the current roster (15) and adding six to account for offseason attrition.

(Morris said that’s always the way he’s approached it, which likely means a little more offseason attrition should be expected under him than in recent years. The previous staff preferred going just four scholarships above the number of scholarship seniors.)

It's highly unlikely 21 remains the projection. That number almost always grows as signing day draws closer.

So, for now, let's conservatively assume the Hogs sign exactly 22 players in the class. Here’s a look at what would be the most impressive, but still realistic, final four commitments based on rating:

1. TE Hudson Henry: Adding Henry – the No. 1 tight end in the country – as a commitment should solidify this class as Arkansas’ best in quite some time.

2. DB Jalen Catalon: A commitment announcement from Catalon isn’t expected until January. The Hogs are likely to at least be in the mix until that time, though.

3. WR Dylan Wright or WR Trey Knox: The Hogs would have one of the best signing classes in the country at wide receiver if they added either of these two 4-star prospects. Expecting to get both is even too extreme for the best-case scenario.

4. OL Anthony Whigan: It’s looking more and more likely Arkansas signs at least one junior college offensive lineman in this class to help rebuild the group quickly. Whigan is the ideal candidate to take that spot.

It's worth noting if this is how things finish for the Hogs, they'll still probably look to create room for at least one more offensive lineman. Arkansas has two committed and should be looking to sign at least four with five being ideal.

And here’s what we’ll call the most likely finish to the class assuming just four spots remain:

1. TE Hudson Henry: The Little Rock prospect is going to make sure he’s certain before announcing a commitment. When it comes down to it, I just don’t see him anywhere but Arkansas.

2. OL Melvin McBride: According to HawgBeat.com's Nikki Chavanelle, McBride wants to wrap up his recruitment in the near future. It's very possible he becomes Arkansas' third offensive line commit at that time.

3. OL Tim Anderson: Among the junior college offensive linemen Arkansas is targeting, Anderson seems to be the most likely to sign with the Hogs.

4. LB Kendall Young: Arkansas needs another linebacker in this class. Young, from just up the road at Bentonville West, is a logical option.