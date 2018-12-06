On Wednesday, Rivals released the newest top 250 that included five future Arkansas Razorbacks, Trey Knox, Hudson Henry, Treylon Burks, Collin Clay and newly added KJ Jefferson. One commit fell out of top 250 but Devin Bush retained his 5.8 4-star status. Today, Rivals released the updated national position rankings and it was mostly great news for the Hog fans with one exception. Check out all the risers (and the one slider) in the newest release:

Competing for a state championship this Friday, Dante Walker was the one Arkansas commit that saw his rating fall. Previously a 5.8 4-star, Walker is now a 5.7 3-star prospect and he dropped to no. 35 in the position rankings, now two spots behind no. 33, Arkansas in-state commit Zach Williams. Walker shows great explosiveness and ability to get to the ball carrier but his recruitment turned very quiet before he finally committed to Arkansas. Result: -15 points

The biggest news of the day is that East Texas wide receiver T.Q. Jackson earned his 4th star from Rivals and he moved up in the position rankings to no. 42. In three seasons on varsity, Jackson recorded over 3,000 yards receiving and just over 40 touchdowns. Result: +15 points

Also receiving a bump in the ratings this week is Mansfield Legacy's Taurean Carter. Carter now joins his teammate Enoch Jackson in the 5.7 3-star club and he's just two spots below him in the position rankings at no. 30. Both Jackson and Carter's recruitments continued through their senior seasons but both have chosen to come make a difference on the Hill. Result: +15 points



After a state championship season in Alabama, A'montae Spivey, Arkansas's lone 2019 running back commit, was raised from a 5.6 to a 5.7 3-star and he also rose in the position rankings. He's now the 35th running back in the nation but you can't put a number on his versatility. Spivey is a great multi-purpose back and will be a nice tool to go along with Rakeem Boyd's explosiveness and Devwah Whaley's power running. Result: +15 points