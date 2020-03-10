The Sam Pittman era of Arkansas football is just three months old, but spring football is quickly approaching. It will be the first glimpse of the team under the new leadership.

To help you get ready, HawgBeat is previewing each position group ahead of the first practice on March 16 and even taking a stab at a depth chart projection. Next up in the series is a closer look at the tight ends…

Returning contributors: none

Other returners: Blake Kern (r-sr.), Hudson Henry (r-fr.)

Newcomers: Blayne Toll (fr. - 2020 signee), Collin Sutherland (fr. - 2020 signee), Nathan Bax (r-so., walk-on transfer), Jonas Higson (fr. - preferred walk-on)

Perhaps the thinnest position on the team, Arkansas is counting on Hudson Henry making a huge jump and playing up to his four-star rating as a redshirt freshman.

With seniors Cheyenne O’Grady, Chase Harrell and Hayden Johnson out of eligibility and Grayson Gunter opting to transfer to Southern Miss, Henry is the only tight end on the roster with a reception in college - as he caught three passes for 15 yards last year.