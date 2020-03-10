The Sam Pittman era of Arkansas football is just three months old, but spring football is quickly approaching. It will be the first glimpse of the team under the new leadership.

To help you get ready, HawgBeat is previewing each position group ahead of the first practice on March 16 and even taking a stab at a depth chart projection. Next up in the series is a closer look at the wide receivers…

Returning contributors: Mike Woods (jr.), Treylon Burks (so.), Trey Knox (so.), Deon Stewart (sr.), Tyson Morris (sr.)

Other returners: Koilan Jackson (jr.), De'Vion Warren (sr.), Shamar Nash (r-fr), John David White (r-fr.), Kendall Catalon (r-jr.)

Newcomers: Darin Turner (fr. - 2020 signee)

Unlike at tight end, the Razorbacks are returning a full set of contributors from the 2019 season. As we head into spring practice, it's hard to imagine anyone beating out Mike Woods, Trey Knox or Treylon Burks for a starting job but there will be plenty of competition behind them.

Woods, a former 3-star out of Houston, made his debut as a true freshman and caught 18 passes for 206 yards. He followed that performance in 2019 with a team-high 33 catches for 423 yards and another team-high four receiving touchdowns. Last season, Woods was targeted a team-high 64 times with seven drops and an overall PFF offensive grade of 58.6. His grade was the lowest of the three starters.

Former Rivals No.146 player in the nation and homegrown Hog Burks burst onto the scene in 2019 as a true freshman and had a team-high 475 yards on 29 receptions with zero touchdowns. He was targeted 58 times with five drops and a PFF grade of 67.5. Burks missed one game, against San Jose State, while in concussion protocol. He fully recovered from knee surgery leading into the season.

Tennessee native and former Rivals No.128 player in the nation Knox notched three touchdowns with 28 receptions and 385 yards. He was also targeted 58 times and credited with four drops by PFF for an overall grade of 66.2. Knox missed the Texas A&M due to a hip injury that limited him in several other games as well.