Arkansas just locked down their 2020 quarterback, Chandler Morris, and they've been hard at work recruiting 2021 quarterbacks for months now. Taking his first trip to Fayetteville last week was Georgia 3-star Carlos Del Rio from McEachern High School.

Del Rio was recently rated a 3-star by Rivals and the no. 17 pro-style quarterback in the nation. He's one of nine quarterbacks Joe Craddock and his staff have offered and the third out of Georgia.

"My visit went good, I saw a lot that I liked," Del Rio said. "I liked the facilities for the athletes, the coaching staff, the community and the alumni."

Del Rio threw for Arkansas offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Joe Craddock privately but did not participate in any of the camps last week.

"It was an amazing experience to throw for Coach Craddock," Del Rio said. "He gave me a lot of pointers. I'll most definitely be back."

Along with Arkansas, Del Rio has taken trips to visit Georgia Tech, Miami, Ohio State, Alabama, Florida, LSU, Oklahoma and Oklahoma State this spring and summer. His SEC offers include Florida, LSU, Arkansas, Tennessee and Kentucky so far and he's frequented the Swamp the most.

According to MaxPreps, Del Rio threw for 2138 yards with a 57% completion percentage. He had 20 passing touchdowns and 11 interceptions. McEachern went 8-4 in 2018, losing in the second round of playoffs.