The class of 2026 is still years down the road, but Arkansas is making inroads with some high-level athletes. Rivals released its initial Rivals100 rankings for the 2026 class on Wednesday, and a couple of Arkansas targets found themselves among some of the best. Neither of the Razorbacks' commits in the class — defensive back Tay Lockett or offensive lineman Bear McWhorter — made the cut for the list, but a few players the Hogs are in on did make the list.

Jackson Cantwell - Offensive Lineman - No. 3

Arkansas was one of the first to the table for the 6-foot-8, 300-pound product from southwest Missouri, extending an offer to Cantwell on March 4 during one of its Prospect Days on campus. Since then, Cantwell has blown up to be one of the top recruits overall in the country, and was given five-star status by Rivals. He also holds offers from Georgia, Alabama, Florida State and others. Cantwell will be on campus for an unofficial visit on Saturday when the Razorbacks take on the BYU Cougars at Reynolds Razorbacks Stadium.

DeZephen Walker - Running Back - No. 44