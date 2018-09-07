FAYETTEVILLE – Just nine months on his new job, Hunter Yurachek isn’t shying away from any of the hot-button topics surrounding the program.

It didn’t take long for Arkansas’ first-year athletics director – just the third person to hold the position in more than four decades – to figure out that the Razorbacks have a “somewhat opinionated” fan base.

“They have opinions on whether we should be drinking Coke or Pepsi,” Yurachek said to a crowd at Mermaids Restaurant. “They have opinions on whether the slobbering Hog should be at midcourt at Bud Walton Arena again.

“They have opinions on should we wear white uniforms with white helmets or cardinal uniforms or even that dreaded anthracite uniform that you sometimes see us wear.”

Yurachek touched on many of those subjects while speaking at Wednesday’s weekly Northwest Arkansas Touchdown Club meeting and in a subsequent interview with the media.

Relationship with Morris

About 24 hours after Yuracheck was hired as the AD, Arkansas announced it had hired Chad Morris as its next football coach. Because of that tight window and their travels across the state over the next few months, he has developed a “great friendship” with the coach.