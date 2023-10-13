FAYETTEVILLE — After suffering a 27-20 defeat in Week 6 against the Ole Miss Rebels, the Arkansas Razorbacks (2-4, 0-3 SEC) are set to face the No. 11 Alabama Crimson Tide (5-1, 3-0 SEC) on Saturday morning at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

Led by head coach Nick Saban, the Crimson Tide finished 11-2 overall in 2022. Alabama ended the season tied for first place in the SEC West and beat Kansas State 45-20 in the Sugar Bowl.

The Crimson Tide won a slugfest against Texas A&M last weekend and have now won four straight after being defeated by Texas 34-24 in Week 2. Alabama also owns wins over Middle Tennessee State, South Florida, Ole Miss and Mississippi State.

According to BetSaracen, the Crimson Tide are favored over the Razorbacks by 19.5 points going into Saturday's matchup. Arkansas' last win against Alabama came in 2006, the year before Saban took over the program.

Here are all the details you need to know for how to watch or listen to Saturday's game, which will kick off at 11:00 a.m. CT…