Arkansas-Alabama TV details, key players, odds, headlines
FAYETTEVILLE — After suffering a 27-20 defeat in Week 6 against the Ole Miss Rebels, the Arkansas Razorbacks (2-4, 0-3 SEC) are set to face the No. 11 Alabama Crimson Tide (5-1, 3-0 SEC) on Saturday morning at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.
Led by head coach Nick Saban, the Crimson Tide finished 11-2 overall in 2022. Alabama ended the season tied for first place in the SEC West and beat Kansas State 45-20 in the Sugar Bowl.
The Crimson Tide won a slugfest against Texas A&M last weekend and have now won four straight after being defeated by Texas 34-24 in Week 2. Alabama also owns wins over Middle Tennessee State, South Florida, Ole Miss and Mississippi State.
According to BetSaracen, the Crimson Tide are favored over the Razorbacks by 19.5 points going into Saturday's matchup. Arkansas' last win against Alabama came in 2006, the year before Saban took over the program.
Here are all the details you need to know for how to watch or listen to Saturday's game, which will kick off at 11:00 a.m. CT…
HOW TO WATCH/LISTEN
Where: Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama
Kickoff: 11:00 a.m. CT
TV: Available on ESPN, streaming on ESPN app
Radio: Learfield IMG College Razorbacks Sports Network (Chuck Barrett and Quinn Grovey)
Ole Miss players to know:
#4 - QB Jalen Milroe - SO, 6' 2", 220 lbs.
2023 Stats: 75-of-111 ATT, 1159 YDS, 9 TD, 4 INT, 57 CAR, 158 RSH YDS, 4 RSH TD
#2 - RB Jase McClellan - SR, 5'11", 212 lbs.
2023 Stats: 79 CAR, 371 YDS, 3 TD, 8 REC, 61 REC YDS
#3 - WR Jermaine Burton - SR, 6'0", 194 lbs.
2023 Stats: 17 REC, 386 YDS, 4 TD
#15 - LB Dallas Turner - JR, 6'4", 242 lbs.
2023 Stats: 26 TOT TKL, 13 SOLO, 9 TFL, 6.5 SKS, 2 FF
#41 - LB Chris Braswell - SR, 6'3", 255 lbs.
2023 Stats: 23 TOT TKL, 7 SOLO, 6.5 TFL, 4.5 SKS, INT, FF
#1 - DB Kool-Aid McKinstry - JR, 6'1", 195 lbs.
2023 Stats: 17 TOT TKL, 14 SOLO, 4 PD, TFL
Vegas Odds:
Vegas: Alabama -19.5 (BetSaracen)
ESPN FPI: Arkansas has 9.4% chance to win
Headlines
What Alabama HC Nick Saban said about Arkansas
Arkansas at Alabama: Star comparison, PFF grades, season stats
Rocket Sanders using past as motivation
Know the Foe: Gaining Alabama insight with Tide Illustrated
Injury Report: McGlothern probable, key Bama DB questionable
Arkansas-Alabama position-by-position comparison
Alabama head coach Nick Saban praises Dan Enos