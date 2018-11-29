Arkansas announces date of 2019 Red-White Game
FAYETTEVILLE — The 2019 Red-White spring game will be April 6, head coach Chad Morris announced Thursday.
The annual game, which will be the second in Morris’ tenure, will be played at Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville this season.
It was played at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock last year because the north end zone project was not yet completed at Razorback Stadium. As part of the new deal to keep games in the state’s capital, Arkansas’ spring game will rotate between Fayetteville and Little Rock.
In odd-numbered years when the Razorbacks host Missouri, like in 2019, that game will be played at War Memorial Stadium and the spring game will be in Fayetteville. In even-numbered years when they travel to Columbia, Mo., the Red-White game will be in Little Rock.
Spring practice begins on Feb. 26 and Arkansas is allowed 15 practices by the NCAA. The spring game will count as one of those practices.
