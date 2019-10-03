The Arkansas coaches aren't messing around or taking it easy this Friday despite the open date for the team on Saturday. The Razorbacks still have 6-8 commitments to secure with early National Signing Day a month and a few weeks away.

The Hogs will see Carthage take on Pleasant Grove in Texas, St. Paul's take on Spanish Fort in Alabama, Jonesboro take on Jacksonville right here in the Natural State and over 21 more high schools with targets on Friday.

Check out the full premium list of stops and targets on the Trough.