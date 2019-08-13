The Arkansas secondary has plenty of scholarship players and the assistant coaches have under three weeks to figure out the best combinations before Portland State comes to town. Mark Smith and Ron Cooper have two of the youngest, most inexperienced groups but the returners seem to have taken big leaps since 2018 and the true freshmen are catching up quickly.

At corner, Smith has been going with Jarques McClellion and Montaric Brown, supported by Ladarrius Bishop, Micahh Smith and early enrollee true freshman Devin Bush. Despite the youth, the corners are still four-deep with lone senior Britto Tutt, true freshman Malik Chavis and several walk-ons continuing to improve this summer.

The ones for Arkansas's base package seems settled but the Hogs are still moving pieces around for nickel and dime packages.

Early enrollee Gregory Brooks Jr. has been starting at nickel this fall camp and it was presumed he'd be backed up by fellow 2019 class member Jalen Catalon, however, the coaches are now smartly keeping Catalon at safety full-time. Brooks has missed a couple practices since Saturday's scrimmage with what Smith described as "nothing serious," so they've had to move guys around further.

"We've been playing Micahh Smith both at corner and nickel," Smith said. "Then we've got Nathan Parodi and Simeon Blair. We've got a lot of guys that have been rotating in and working that spot. The skill-sets overlap a lot between nickel and corner. McClure has been in with the inside backers, but we've also slid him out there."

The Hogs' dime package will rely on borrowing from Cooper's group, which doesn't have quite as much depth as Smith's.

"We're trying to kinda figure out the right matchups there," Smith said. "We've taken Joe Foucha from high safety down and worked some of the dime position, and then brought Myles Mason in back there over the top and kept the same rest of the secondary in. That's kinda how we've run it so far with the first group."

Cooper wants to travel with five safeties and he wants to use the closed scrimmages on Saturdays leading up to game week to develop the guys behind Kam Curl, Joe Foucha and Myles Mason.

The safeties coach said Tuesday that there is no drop-off in play with any of those three guys in there but there's still work to do with their young backups in case of injury.

"We are only as good as our back-ups,” Cooper said. “A lot of guys are wondering right now, am I second team, am I third team…I mean I have been 14 years in this conference and you can’t play the same two guys all year. Something is going to happen. You really can’t play it with four. Somebody is going injured, somebody is going to pull a muscle, somebody is going to get tired."

Since moving full-time to safety in practice, Catalon has been catching up quickly and making big plays.

"He is doing well now," Cooper said. "I have got him at the hardest safety to learn. The field safety is a little bit easier, the boundary safety a little harder. But he is picking up on it."

There's no doubt the secondary will face growing pains this season but Smith is keeping a particularly positive attitude about it. He's hoping the scrimmages will help the young guys get their mistakes out there and corrected.

"If they’re making the same mistakes they made last Saturday, then you know that the progression is a little bit slower. But hopefully the mistakes they made a week ago, they don’t make those this week and they learn from them. Did they do the same thing wrong two weeks in a row or do they have the ability to correct that and then continue on?"