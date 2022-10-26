News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-10-26 09:30:00 -0500') }} football

Arkansas at Auburn: Star comparison, PFF grades, season stats

Mason Choate • HawgBeat
Managing Editor
@ChoateMason

The Arkansas Razorbacks (4-3, 1-3) will hit the road for the third straight game away from home Saturday to face the Auburn Tigers (3-4, 1-3) at 11 a.m. CT at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Alabama.

HawgBeat decided to compare the teams' star ratings out of high school, stats this season and their Pro Football Focus grades so far this year.

Here is the full breakdown:

Season Stats - Auburn | Arkansas (FBS rank out of 131 teams)

Offense

Scoring: 22.3 (108th) | 32.7 (t-44th)
Total yards: 377.7 (80th) | 488.6 (14th)
Passing: 207.6 (102nd) | 248.6 (61st)
Rushing: 170.1 (56th) | 240.0 (9th)
Third downs: 33.3% (t-109th) | 49.1% (t-16th)
Sacks allowed/game: 2.57 (t-96th) | 1.57 (t-42nd)
Turnovers: 16 (t-117th) | 9 (t-38th)

Defense

Scoring: 28.29 (83rd) | 32.57 (115th)
Total yards: 391.0 (81st) | 457.7 (120th)
Passing: 186.6 (19th) | 315.7 (128th)
Rushing: 204.4 (119th) | 142.0 (t-64th)
Third downs: 42.7% (101st) | 44.8% (t-113th)
Sacks/game: 1.86 (t-83rd) | 3.0 (t-17th)
Turnovers forced: 5 (t-127th) | 9 (t-90th)

Star Comparison (using Rivals ratings)

Star Comparison - Auburn vs Arkansas
Auburn Stars Arkansas Stars

QB Robby Ashford

QB KJ Jefferson

RB Tank Bigsby

RB Raheim Sanders

TE John Samuel Shenker

TE Trey Knox

WR Shedrick Jackson

WR Jadon Haselwood

WR Ja'Varrius Johnson

WR Ketron Jackson Jr.

WR Koy Moore

WR Matt Landers

LT Kilian Zierer

LT Luke Jones

LG Kameron Stutts

LG Brady Latham

C Brandon Council

C Ricky Stromberg

RG Alec Jackson

RG Beaux Limmer

RT Austin Troxell

RT Dalton Wagner

EDGE Derick Hall

DE Zach Williams

DE Colby Wooden

DT Isaiah Nichols

NT Jayson Jones

DT Eric Gregory

DT Marcus Harris

DE Landon Jackson

MLB Owen Pappoe

WILL Bumper Pool

WLB Cam Riley

MIKE Drew Sanders

CB Nehemiah Pritchett

NB Myles Slusher

CB D.J. James

CB Dwight McGlothern

S Zion Puckett

CB Malik Chavis

S Donovan Kaufman

S Simeon Blair

NB Keionte Scott

S Latavious Brini
*Depth charts provided by Auburn and Arkansas communications.*
{{ article.author_name }}