The Arkansas Razorbacks (4-3, 1-3) will hit the road for the third straight game away from home Saturday to face the Auburn Tigers (3-4, 1-3) at 11 a.m. CT at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Alabama.

HawgBeat decided to compare the teams' star ratings out of high school, stats this season and their Pro Football Focus grades so far this year.

Here is the full breakdown: