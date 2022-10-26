Arkansas at Auburn: Star comparison, PFF grades, season stats
The Arkansas Razorbacks (4-3, 1-3) will hit the road for the third straight game away from home Saturday to face the Auburn Tigers (3-4, 1-3) at 11 a.m. CT at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Alabama.
HawgBeat decided to compare the teams' star ratings out of high school, stats this season and their Pro Football Focus grades so far this year.
Here is the full breakdown:
Season Stats - Auburn | Arkansas (FBS rank out of 131 teams)
Offense
Scoring: 22.3 (108th) | 32.7 (t-44th)
Total yards: 377.7 (80th) | 488.6 (14th)
Passing: 207.6 (102nd) | 248.6 (61st)
Rushing: 170.1 (56th) | 240.0 (9th)
Third downs: 33.3% (t-109th) | 49.1% (t-16th)
Sacks allowed/game: 2.57 (t-96th) | 1.57 (t-42nd)
Turnovers: 16 (t-117th) | 9 (t-38th)
Defense
Scoring: 28.29 (83rd) | 32.57 (115th)
Total yards: 391.0 (81st) | 457.7 (120th)
Passing: 186.6 (19th) | 315.7 (128th)
Rushing: 204.4 (119th) | 142.0 (t-64th)
Third downs: 42.7% (101st) | 44.8% (t-113th)
Sacks/game: 1.86 (t-83rd) | 3.0 (t-17th)
Turnovers forced: 5 (t-127th) | 9 (t-90th)
Star Comparison (using Rivals ratings)
|Auburn
|Stars
|Arkansas
|Stars
|
QB Robby Ashford
|
QB KJ Jefferson
|
RB Tank Bigsby
|
RB Raheim Sanders
|
TE John Samuel Shenker
|
TE Trey Knox
|
WR Shedrick Jackson
|
WR Jadon Haselwood
|
WR Ja'Varrius Johnson
|
WR Ketron Jackson Jr.
|
WR Koy Moore
|
WR Matt Landers
|
LT Kilian Zierer
|
LT Luke Jones
|
LG Kameron Stutts
|
LG Brady Latham
|
C Brandon Council
|
C Ricky Stromberg
|
RG Alec Jackson
|
RG Beaux Limmer
|
RT Austin Troxell
|
RT Dalton Wagner
|
EDGE Derick Hall
|
DE Zach Williams
|
DE Colby Wooden
|
DT Isaiah Nichols
|
NT Jayson Jones
|
DT Eric Gregory
|
DT Marcus Harris
|
DE Landon Jackson
|
MLB Owen Pappoe
|
WILL Bumper Pool
|
WLB Cam Riley
|
MIKE Drew Sanders
|
CB Nehemiah Pritchett
|
NB Myles Slusher
|
CB D.J. James
|
CB Dwight McGlothern
|
S Zion Puckett
|
CB Malik Chavis
|
S Donovan Kaufman
|
S Simeon Blair
|
NB Keionte Scott
|
S Latavious Brini
