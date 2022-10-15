HawgBeat continues its weekly partnership with BetSaracen, the official mobile sports wagering platform of the Saracen Casino Resort. Each Friday, we provide an easy guide for all of the lines, player props and specials featured on the BetSaracen app for that week's Arkansas Razorback football game. This weekend, the Hogs will face off against the BYU Cougars at 2:30 p.m. CT on ESPN, and there is no shortage of options for bettors. Here is a full breakdown:

(Lines and odds are subject to change at any point after the publishing of this story. HawgBeat does not guarantee any bet as a winner or loser. You must be at least 21 years of age to use BetSaracen. If you have a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit 1800gambler.net)

ML/SPREAD/TOTALS:

Money Line:

Arkansas: -105 BYU: -115

Spread:

Arkansas: +1.5, -115 BYU: -1.5, -105

Totals

Total Points: Over 66.5: -110 Under 66.5: -110 Arkansas Team Total: Over 33.5: -115 Under 33.5: -120 Mississippi State Team Total Over 33.5: -120 Under 33.5: -115

(Alternate lines, spreads and team totals are available on the BetSaracen mobile app.)

HAWGBEAT'S PICKS (1-1 LW | 1-5 YTD)

Each week, HawgBeat will list a few picks that look favorable based on trends and statistics throughout the season.

Arkansas ML (-105)