The Hogs are set to tip off against Kentucky Wildcats at 8 p.m. CT Tuesday inside Rupp Arena in Lexington, and there are plenty of options for bettors. Here is a full breakdown:

Pregame Reading

ML/SPREAD/TOTALS:

Money Line:

Arkansas: +210 Kentucky: -240

Spread:

Arkansas: +5.5 (-110) Kentucky: -5.5 (-110)

Totals

Total Points: Over 137.5 (-110) Under 137.5 (-110) Kentucky Team Total: Over 71.5 (-115) Under 71.5 (-115) Arkansas Team Total Over 66.5 (-110) Under 66.5 (-120)

PLAYER PROPS

Points ~ Ricky Council IV OVER 15.5 points (+100) ~ Ricky Council IV UNDER 15.5 points (-130) ~ Davonte Davis OVER 13.5 points (-110) ~ Davonte Davis UNDER 13.5 points (-120) ~ Anthony Black OVER 11.5 points (-130) ~ Anthony Black UNDER 11.5 points (+100) Assists ~ Anthony Black OVER 3.5 assists (-150) ~ Anthony Black UNDER 3.5 assists (+110) ~ Davonte Davis OVER 2.5 assists (-140) ~ Davonte Davis UNDER 2.5 assists (+105) Rebounds ~ Anthony Black OVER 4.5 rebounds (-115) ~ Anthony Black UNDER 4.5 rebounds (-115) ~ Davonte Davis OVER 3.5 rebounds (-130) ~ Davonte Davis UNDER 3.5 rebounds (-105) ~ Ricky Council IV OVER 3.5 rebounds (+125) ~ Ricky Council IV UNDER 3.5 rebounds (-165)

SPECIALS

~ Arkansas to win, under 143.5 points, Ricky Council IV 15+ points, Anthony Black 5+ assists and Arkansas under 70.5 points (Boosted to +3000) ~ Arkansas +5.5, Ricky Council IV 15+ points and Jalen Graham 5+ points (+500) ~ Arkansas +5.5, Over 139.5 total points and Kentucky under 71.5 points (+600) ~ Arkansas to win either half and Makhi Mitchell to record a double-double (+700) ~ Anthony Black, Davonte Davis and Ricky Council IV all 5+ rebounds each (+750) ~ Arkansas to win, Makhel Mitchell 10+ points and Jordan Walsh 5+ points (+800) ~ Jordan Walsh, Davonte Davis and Ricky Council IV 2+ threes made each (+900) ~ Arkansas to win, Anthony Black and Davonte Davis with 15+ points each (+1100) ~ Game tied at the end of regulation (+1300) ~ Arkansas to win and both teams to score 80+ points (+5000)

HAWGBEAT'S PICKS (9-14 for basketball)

Oscar Tshiebwe OVER 13.5 rebounds (-120)

Tshiebwe is averaging 13.6 boards per game this season, and 14.8 over the last six games. While the Razorbacks are better equipped to slow him down more than they did when he had 18 rebounds in last season's matchup, Tshiebwe should still hit this number. Arkansas gave up 32 total offensive rebounds to Texas A&M and South Carolina last week, and neither of those teams have a player near the caliber of Tshiebwe. He makes a living grabbing rebounds off the offensive glass, and he should get plenty on Tuesday night.

Davonte Davis OVER 13.5 points (-110)

There is no reason to not take the over on Davonte Davis points when it's listed below 15 right now. He had a seven-game streak of scoring at least 16 points ended when he scored 15 against South Carolina on Saturday, which also hit over 13.5 — the line on BetSaracen prior to the game against the Gamecocks. The last time Davis didn't score at least 14 points was on Jan. 7 in a loss at Auburn. He is averaging 14.5 points per game in 10 conference games, and that number bumps up to 16.6 if you take his average from the eight total games since that Auburn game.

