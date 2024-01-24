Arkansas at Ole Miss: TV details, key players, BetSaracen odds
The Arkansas Razorbacks (10-8, 1-4 SEC) have lost four of their last five games and are in desperation mode as they get ready to face off against the Ole Miss Rebels (15-3, 2-3 SEC) on Wednesday inside the Sandy and John Black Pavilion in Oxford, Mississippi.
Led by first-year head coach Chris Beard, the Rebels are coming off back-to-back losses to LSU and Auburn. Ole Miss does own wins over programs like Florida, California, Memphis and NC State this season.
Following the Hogs' most recent loss to South Carolina, head coach Eric Musselman was truthful about his mentality around this Arkansas team.
"Yeah, just, you know, used to having really competitive groups that are super connected," Musselman said. "So we’ve got to try to help this group as much as we can moving forward."
Leading the Rebels is senior guard Matthew Murrell. The 6-foot-4, 200-pound Tennessee native is averaging 16.9 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game while shooting 47.8% from the field and 38.5% from three.
KenPom ranks Ole Miss 78th overall nationally and the Rebels are also 49th in offensive efficiency through 18 games.
Here's details on how to watch/listen, betting lines courtesy of BetSaracen and HawgBeat's pick:
How to Watch/Listen
Who: Arkansas Razorbacks (10-8, 1-4 SEC) at Ole Miss Rebels (15-3, 2-3 SEC)
When: Wednesday, Jan. 24 at 8 p.m. (CT)
Where: Oxford, MS • Sandy and John Black Pavilion
TV/Stream: ESPNU/Watch ESPN
Radio: Learfield Razorback Sports Network (Chuck Barrett and Matt Zimmerman)
SPREAD/TOTALS:
Moneyline:
Arkansas: +290
Ole Miss: -220
Spread:
Arkansas: +5.5 (-115)
Ole Miss: -5.5 (-105)
Totals:
Total Points:
OVER 152.5 (--115)
UNDER 152.5 (-105)
Team Totals:
Arkansas OVER 74.5 (-110)
Arkansas UNDER 74.5 (-120)
Ole Miss OVER 78.5 (-120)
Ole Miss UNDER 78.5 (-110)
(Alternate lines, spreads and team totals are available on the BetSaracen mobile app.)
Double R Props
Arkansas team OVER 27.5 3-point percentage and OVER 10.5 turnovers: +125
Chandler Lawson OVER 1.5 points and OVER 1.5 offensive rebounds: +175
Davonte Davis OVER 5.5 points and OVER 0.5 assists: +125
Keyon Menifield OVER 3.5 points and OVER 5.5 field goals attempted: +125
Khalif Battle OVER 2.5 points and OVER 1.5 rebounds: +125
Layden Blocker OVER 2.5 points and OVER 0.5 offensive rebounds: +125
Makhi Mitchell OVER 2.5 points and OVER 1.5 blocks: +125
Trevon Brazile OVER 7.5 total points and OVER 0.5 offensive rebounds: +125
El Ellis OVER 4.5 points and OVER 2.5 free throws made: +325
Jeremiah Davenport OVER 9.5 points and OVER 3.5 3-points made: +300
Jalen Graham OVER 5.5 points and OVER 2.5 free throws made: +425
Joseph Pinion OVER 2.5 points and OVER 1.5 minutes played: +400
Tramon Mark OVER 19.5 points and OVER 12.5 field goals attempted: +400
HAWGBEAT'S PICK: El Ellis OVER 4.5 points and OVER 2.5 free throws made (+325)
Ellis has had an underwhelming season up to this point, but the former Louisville guard has scored 15 and nine points in his last two games against SEC competition., respectively.
Ole Miss is one of the worst defensive squads in the entire country, as the Rebels rank 319th in scoring defense (85.5 points per game). Ellis should be able to take advantage of that to get to the rim.
The big question is whether or not he can draw fouls. Ellis is a combined 10-10 from the charity stripe in his last two outings, and the Rebels rank 87th in the nation in defensive free throw rate according to KenPom.
At +325 odds, I like the experienced senior to continue his streak of quality play on the road in Oxford, Mississippi.
