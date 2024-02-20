Arkansas (12-13, 3-9 SEC) is below .500 overall after a hard-fought road loss to Mississippi State, but must turn its head quickly to refocus on a matchup against the Texas A&M Aggies (15-10, 6-6 SEC) inside Reed Arena on Tuesday.

The Razorbacks currently own a 107-61 all-time record advantage against the Aggies, which includes a 5-5 mark between the two programs in their last 10 matchups. Arkansas and Texas A&M last faced off this season on Jan. 16, a 78-77 Hog victory.

Led by fifth-year head coach Buzz Williams, the Aggies are coming off back-to-back road losses Vanderbilt and Alabama. Texas A&M has already defeated programs like Tennessee, Kentucky, Iowa State, Penn State and Ohio State this season.

Head coach Eric Musselman and the Razorbacks have had their fair share of scheduling issues this season, including multiple quick turnarounds in conference play. The head Hog discussed that issue after the loss to Mississippi State.

"I think when the schedule came out, we knew we played the last game on a Wednesday and played a fairly early game on a Saturday and we’re not playing on a Wednesday again, we’re playing on Tuesday," Musselman said on Saturday. "Three games in that amount of time with two travels.

"The scheduling didn’t do us any favor, and we’ve got to get ready for a very good team with a lot of experience that plays extremely well at home. I think Buzz Williams does a great job, and I have incredible respect for their backcourt. Radford and Taylor, both those guys, really talented. Anderson Garcia, as good a rebounder as there is in the country, so it’s a more than challenging game for sure."

Leading the Bulldogs is junior guard Wade Taylor IV. The 6-foot, 175-pound Texas native is averaging 19.4 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game while shooting 37.0% from the field and 31.2% from three.

KenPom ranks Texas A&M 43rd overall nationally and the Aggies are also No. 1 in offensive rebounding percentage (43.6%).

Here's details on how to watch/listen, betting lines courtesy of BetSaracen and HawgBeat's pick: