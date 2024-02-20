Arkansas at Texas A&M: TV details, key players, BetSaracen odds
Arkansas (12-13, 3-9 SEC) is below .500 overall after a hard-fought road loss to Mississippi State, but must turn its head quickly to refocus on a matchup against the Texas A&M Aggies (15-10, 6-6 SEC) inside Reed Arena on Tuesday.
The Razorbacks currently own a 107-61 all-time record advantage against the Aggies, which includes a 5-5 mark between the two programs in their last 10 matchups. Arkansas and Texas A&M last faced off this season on Jan. 16, a 78-77 Hog victory.
Led by fifth-year head coach Buzz Williams, the Aggies are coming off back-to-back road losses Vanderbilt and Alabama. Texas A&M has already defeated programs like Tennessee, Kentucky, Iowa State, Penn State and Ohio State this season.
Head coach Eric Musselman and the Razorbacks have had their fair share of scheduling issues this season, including multiple quick turnarounds in conference play. The head Hog discussed that issue after the loss to Mississippi State.
"I think when the schedule came out, we knew we played the last game on a Wednesday and played a fairly early game on a Saturday and we’re not playing on a Wednesday again, we’re playing on Tuesday," Musselman said on Saturday. "Three games in that amount of time with two travels.
"The scheduling didn’t do us any favor, and we’ve got to get ready for a very good team with a lot of experience that plays extremely well at home. I think Buzz Williams does a great job, and I have incredible respect for their backcourt. Radford and Taylor, both those guys, really talented. Anderson Garcia, as good a rebounder as there is in the country, so it’s a more than challenging game for sure."
Leading the Bulldogs is junior guard Wade Taylor IV. The 6-foot, 175-pound Texas native is averaging 19.4 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game while shooting 37.0% from the field and 31.2% from three.
KenPom ranks Texas A&M 43rd overall nationally and the Aggies are also No. 1 in offensive rebounding percentage (43.6%).
Here's details on how to watch/listen, betting lines courtesy of BetSaracen and HawgBeat's pick:
How to Watch/Listen
Who: Arkansas Razorbacks (12-13, 3-9 SEC) at Texas A&M Aggies (15-10, 6-6 SEC)
When: Tuesday – Feb. 20 – 6:00 pm (CT)
Where: Bryan-College Station, Texas • Reed Arena – Gary Blair Court (12,989)
TV/Stream: ESPN/Watch ESPN (Karl Ravech, Jimmy Dukes and Marty Smith)
Radio: Learfield Razorback Sports Network (Chuck Barrett and Matt Zimmerman)
Sirius/XM: 382 Sirius / 382 XM / 972 SXM App
SPREAD/TOTALS:
Moneyline:
Arkansas: +420
Texas A&M: -600
Spread:
Arkansas: +10.5 (-115)
Texas A&M: -10.5 (-105)
Totals:
Total Points:
OVER 144.5 (-115)
UNDER 144.5 (-105)
Team Totals:
Arkansas OVER 67.5 (-110)
Arkansas UNDER 67.5 (-120)
Texas A&M OVER 77.5 (-120)
Texas A&M UNDER 77.5 (-110)
(Alternate lines, spreads and team totals are available on the BetSaracen mobile app.)
(Lines and odds are subject to change at any point after the publishing of this story. HawgBeat does not guarantee any bet as a winner or loser. You must be at least 21 years of age to use BetSaracen. If you have a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit 1800gambler.net)
HAWGBEAT'S PICK: Texas A&M OVER 77.5 (-120)
Texas A&M ranks 35th in the country in adjusted offensive effiency (116.0) and first in offensive rebounding percentage (43.6%). On the other hand, Arkansas ranks 131st in defensive effiency (104.3) and allows the 319th most points in the nation (78.1).
Three of Arkansas' last five opponents have smashed this over, with Georgia coming up just short in Bud Walton Arena (75 points). The Aggies scored 77 points the last time these two programs faced off, a matchup that the Hogs won 78-77.
Look for Texas A&M to be extra motivated against the Hogs in Reed Arena for an offensively-motivated revenge game.
