HawgBeat continues its partnership with BetSaracen, the official mobile sports wagering platform of the Saracen Casino Resort. We provide an easy guide for all of the lines, player props and specials featured on the BetSaracen app for Arkansas Razorback baseball games. The No. 2 Diamond Hogs are set for a 2 p.m. CT first pitch in the rubber match against the No. 12 Vanderbilt Commodores at Hawkins Field in Nashville, and there are plenty of options for bettors. Here is a full breakdown, plus details on how to watch or listen to the game:

(Lines and odds are subject to change at any point after the publishing of this story. HawgBeat does not guarantee any bet as a winner or loser. You must be at least 21 years of age to use BetSaracen. If you have a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit 1800gambler.net)

How to watch/listen

Who: Arkansas Razorbacks (39-14, 20-9) vs. Vanderbilt Commodores (36-17, 18-11) When: 2 p.m. CT Saturday Where: Hawkins Field — Nashville, Tennessee Stream/Online: SEC Network+ (Tom Hart & Chris Burke) Radio: Learfield Razorback Sports Network (Phil Elson and Bubba Carpenter)

*All odds accurate as of the publishing of this story. They are subject to change.*

Money Line:

Arkansas: -120 Vanderbilt: -110

SPECIALS

~ Arkansas to win and over 11.5 runs scored (-110) Double R Prop Specials ~ Jared Wegner to get 1+ RBIs, 1+ runs, 1+ hits (+150) ~ Jace Bohrofen to hit 1+ home runs (+220) ~ Tavian Josenberger to get 1+ hits, 1+ runs, 1+ RBIs (+300) ~ Brady Slavens to hit 1+ home runs (+375) ~ Kendall Diggs to get 2+ hits, 1+ runs, 1+ RBIs (+375) ~ Peyton Holt to get 2+ hits, 1+ runs, 1+ RBIs (+475) ~ Harold Coll to get 1+ runs, 1+ hits, 1+ RBIs (+500) ~ Hunter Hollan to allow under 3 earned runs, record 5+ strikeouts (+500) ~ Caleb Cali to get 2+ hits, 1+ runs, 1+ RBIs (+550) ~ Parker Rowland to get 1+ hits, 1+ runs, 1+ RBIs (+650)

HAWGBEAT'S PICKS

Each story, HawgBeat will list a few picks that look favorable based on trends and statistics throughout the season.

Parlay Arkansas ML and Mississippi State ML (+258)

Hunter Hollan on the bump has been a great reason to go with the Razorbacks all season. Aside from a freak inning Friday, they have played very well all series long. Picking Mississippi State at -105 might sound crazy, but the Bulldogs still have a shot to make the SEC Tournament, and it is fair to expect they will play like it. If not for a three-homer game for Texas A&M's Jace LaViolette on Friday, the 2021 national champs would be up 2-0 in that series.

Peyton Holt to get 2+ hits, 1+ runs, 1+ RBIs (+475)