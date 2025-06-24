Arkansas baseball finds out final Top 25 ranking in major polls

The 2025 College Baseball season concluded on Sunday with the No. 6 overall seed LSU Tigers completing an undefeated run through the College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Neb.

The Tigers took down Coastal Carolina 1-0 and 5-3 in two games of a best-of-three CWS finals after a come-from-behind walk-off victory over the No. 3 seed Arkansas Razorbacks to get to the finals.

As many probably expected, the Razorbacks finished as the nation's consensus No. 3 team by the five major polls: Baseball America, D1Baseball, National College Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA), Perfect Game and USA Today.

Arkansas finished the year with a 50-15 overall record, including a 20-10 second place finish in SEC play.