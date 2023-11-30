Arkansas Baseball Notebook: Position battles, Pitching and NIL
What a weeks it's been for Arkansas Athletics. Bobby Petrino was officially hired for the vacant offensive coordinator position on the Razorbacks' football team on Wednesday and Eric Musselman's Hoop Hogs won an electric 80-75 battle over the No. 7 Duke Blue Devils later the same day.
It doesn't stop there, though. On Thursday, Arkansas baseball head coach Dave Van Horn gave a recap of everything that happened in the fall for his team, along with what's coming up ahead in the spring.
Last season, the Diamond Hogs finished with a 43-18 (20-10 SEC) overall record before losing to TCU in regional play. Arkansas split the overall SEC title with Florida, the Hogs' second of the last three seasons.
Want a breakdown of everything Van Horn said? HawgBeat has you covered with an Arkansas baseball notebook:
Position battles
After landing one of the best transfer portal classes in the country and bringing in the second-ranked high school recruiting class according to Perfect Game, it shouldn't come as a surprise that the Hogs have competition in mutliple positions around the field.
"You know, I really feel like the position battles are always going to be there," Van Horn said. "I truly believe that’s a big part of our program and the way we run things here, that you just have to keep working to play. Even if you’re a returning starter, obviously your name is penciled in until it’s not. I think the competition is what makes players better. I think the competition amongst the teammates makes you better for the future."
One spot in particular that stands out is the catcher position. With new additions in Texas Tech transfer Hudson White and freshman Ryder Helfrick added to a room that already included defensive standout Parker Rowland and Hudson Polk, the room's talent level and depth took a major leap from last season.
