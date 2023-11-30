What a weeks it's been for Arkansas Athletics. Bobby Petrino was officially hired for the vacant offensive coordinator position on the Razorbacks' football team on Wednesday and Eric Musselman's Hoop Hogs won an electric 80-75 battle over the No. 7 Duke Blue Devils later the same day.

It doesn't stop there, though. On Thursday, Arkansas baseball head coach Dave Van Horn gave a recap of everything that happened in the fall for his team, along with what's coming up ahead in the spring.

Last season, the Diamond Hogs finished with a 43-18 (20-10 SEC) overall record before losing to TCU in regional play. Arkansas split the overall SEC title with Florida, the Hogs' second of the last three seasons.

Want a breakdown of everything Van Horn said? HawgBeat has you covered with an Arkansas baseball notebook: