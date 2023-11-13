The Arkansas Razorbacks remained ranked No. 14 in the first regular season update of the AP Top 25 poll.

Arkansas was victorious in both of its games this week, as it defeated Alcorn State 93-59 and Gardner-Webb 86-68 inside Bud Walton Arena.

This week, the Razorbacks welcome the Old Dominion Monarchs and UNC Greensboro Spartans in Fayetteville on Monday and Friday, respectively. Both games are set to tipoff at 7:00 p.m. CT and will stream on SEC Network Plus.

The Hogs are the third highest-ranked SEC school and they are one of five SEC teams ranked in the poll. The others included are No. 7 Tennessee, No. 13 Texas A&M, No. 17 Kentucky, and No. 22 Alabama.

Here is the full AP Top 25 from Monday: