Arkansas basketball holds steady in AP Top 25
The Arkansas Razorbacks remained ranked No. 14 in the first regular season update of the AP Top 25 poll.
Arkansas was victorious in both of its games this week, as it defeated Alcorn State 93-59 and Gardner-Webb 86-68 inside Bud Walton Arena.
This week, the Razorbacks welcome the Old Dominion Monarchs and UNC Greensboro Spartans in Fayetteville on Monday and Friday, respectively. Both games are set to tipoff at 7:00 p.m. CT and will stream on SEC Network Plus.
The Hogs are the third highest-ranked SEC school and they are one of five SEC teams ranked in the poll. The others included are No. 7 Tennessee, No. 13 Texas A&M, No. 17 Kentucky, and No. 22 Alabama.
Here is the full AP Top 25 from Monday:
1. Kansas
2. Purdue
3. Arizona
4. Marquette
5. UCONN
6. Houston
7. Tennessee
8. Creighton
9. Duke
10. Florida Atlantic
11. Miami (FL)
12. Gonzaga
13. Texas A&M
14. Arkansas
15. Baylor
16. USC
17. Kentucky
18. Michigan State
19. Texas
20. North Carolina
21. Villanova
22. Alabama
23. Illinois
24. James Madison
25. Colorado