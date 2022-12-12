The Arkansas Razorbacks moved down one spot to No. 10 in the fifth regular season update of the AP Top 25 poll.

Arkansas was unblemished last week with a 65-58 win over UNC Greensboro on Tuesday and an 88-78 victory over Oklahoma on Saturday.

This week, the Razorbacks will hit the hardwood just once when they face Bradley at 3 p.m. CT inside Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock. The Hogs dropped their game in NLR last year to Hofstra, 89-81.

The Razorbacks are the third highest-ranked SEC school and they are one of six SEC teams ranked in the poll. The others included No. 4 Alabama, No. 6 Tennessee, No. 13 Kentucky, No. 17 Mississippi State and No. 19 Auburn.

The Hogs were listed at No. 24 in Monday's NET rankings, No. 13 in ESPN's Basketball Power Index and No. 10 in the ESPN Power Rankings. Joe Lunardi has the Razorbacks as a 3-seed in his latest NCAA Bracketology, and the opponent he has them matched up with is the same as this Saturday — Bradley.

Here is the full AP Top 25 from Monday: