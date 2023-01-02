The Arkansas Razorbacks saw downward movement to No. 13 in the eighth regular season update of the AP Top 25 poll.

Arkansas lost its only game last week, falling at LSU, 60-57, in the SEC opener.

This week, the Razorbacks will return home Wednesday to face the No. 20 Missouri Tigers at 7:30 p.m. CT. Following that, they will hit the road to take on the No. 22 Auburn Tigers on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. CT, as well.

The Razorbacks remained the third highest-ranked SEC school and they are one of five SEC teams ranked in the poll. The others included No. 7 Alabama, No. 8 Tennessee, No. 20 Missouri and No. 22 Auburn.

The Hogs were listed at No. 12 in Monday's NET rankings, No. 8 in ESPN's Basketball Power Index and No. 16 in the ESPN Power Rankings. Joe Lunardi has the Razorbacks as a 3-seed in his latest NCAA Bracketology, and the opponent he has them matched up with is 14-seed Southern Mississippi.

Here is the full AP Top 25 from Monday: