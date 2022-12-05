Arkansas basketball moves up in AP Top 25
The Arkansas Razorbacks moved up two spots to No. 9 in the fourth regular season update of the AP Top 25 poll.
Arkansas went 2-0 last week, beating Troy 74-61 Monday and taking down San Jose State 99-58 Saturday afternoon.
Ahead of the Hogs is a matchup with UNC Greensboro at 6 p.m. CT Tuesday inside Bud Walton Arena. Following that, the Razorbacks will make a quick trip over to Tulsa on Saturday, where they will play Oklahoma at noon CT.
The Razorbacks are the third highest-ranked SEC school and they are one of six SEC teams ranked in the poll. The others included No. 7 Tennessee, No. 8 Alabama, No. 11 Auburn, No. 16 Kentucky and No. 23 Mississippi State.
The Hogs were listed at No. 25 in the first NET rankings of the season, No. 9 in ESPN's Basketball Power Index and No. 9 in the ESPN Power Rankings. Joe Lunardi has the Razorbacks as a 4-seed in his latest NCAA Bracketology.
Here is the full AP Top 25 from Monday:
1. Houston (37)
2. Texas (14)
3. Virginia (3)
4. Purdue (8)
5. UConn
6. Kansas
7. Tennessee
8. Alabama
9. Arkansas
10. Arizona
11. Auburn
12. Baylor
13. Maryland
14. Indiana
15. Duke
16. Kentucky
17. Illinois
18. Gonzaga
19. UCLA
20. Iowa State
21. Creighton
22. San Diego State
23. Mississippi State
24. TCU
25. Ohio State