{{ timeAgo('2022-12-05 11:21:27 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Arkansas basketball moves up in AP Top 25

Mason Choate • HawgBeat
Managing Editor
@ChoateMason

The Arkansas Razorbacks moved up two spots to No. 9 in the fourth regular season update of the AP Top 25 poll.

Arkansas went 2-0 last week, beating Troy 74-61 Monday and taking down San Jose State 99-58 Saturday afternoon.

Ahead of the Hogs is a matchup with UNC Greensboro at 6 p.m. CT Tuesday inside Bud Walton Arena. Following that, the Razorbacks will make a quick trip over to Tulsa on Saturday, where they will play Oklahoma at noon CT.

The Razorbacks are the third highest-ranked SEC school and they are one of six SEC teams ranked in the poll. The others included No. 7 Tennessee, No. 8 Alabama, No. 11 Auburn, No. 16 Kentucky and No. 23 Mississippi State.

The Hogs were listed at No. 25 in the first NET rankings of the season, No. 9 in ESPN's Basketball Power Index and No. 9 in the ESPN Power Rankings. Joe Lunardi has the Razorbacks as a 4-seed in his latest NCAA Bracketology.

Here is the full AP Top 25 from Monday:

1. Houston (37)

2. Texas (14)

3. Virginia (3)

4. Purdue (8)

5. UConn

6. Kansas

7. Tennessee

8. Alabama

9. Arkansas

10. Arizona

11. Auburn

12. Baylor

13. Maryland

14. Indiana

15. Duke

16. Kentucky

17. Illinois

18. Gonzaga

19. UCLA

20. Iowa State

21. Creighton

22. San Diego State

23. Mississippi State

24. TCU

25. Ohio State

{{ article.author_name }}