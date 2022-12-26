The Arkansas Razorbacks moved up one spot to No. 9 in the seventh regular season update of the AP Top 25 poll.

Arkansas was victorious in its only game last week, dominating UNC Asheville 85-51 at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville.

This week, the Razorbacks will hit the road Wednesday to face the LSU Tigers in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, at 8 p.m. CT on ESPN2.

The Razorbacks are the third highest-ranked SEC school and they are one of six SEC teams ranked in the poll. The others included No. 7 Tennessee, No. 8 Alabama, No. 19 Kentucky, No. 20 Auburn and No. 21 Mississippi State

The Hogs were listed at No. 10 in Monday's NET rankings, No. 6 in ESPN's Basketball Power Index and No. 11 in the ESPN Power Rankings. Joe Lunardi has the Razorbacks as a 4-seed in his latest NCAA Bracketology, and the opponent he has them matched up with is 13-seed Saint Louis.

Here is the full AP Top 25 from Monday: