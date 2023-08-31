News More News
ago basketball Edit

Arkansas basketball officially releases full non-conference slate

Arkansas basketball head coach Eric Musselman.
Arkansas basketball head coach Eric Musselman. (Andrew Nelles / Tenn)
Riley McFerran • HawgBeat
Managing Editor

The long-awaited 2023-24 non-conference schedule for head coach Eric Musselman's Arkansas basketball team was officially released Thursday morning.

Arkansas' schedule features eight non-conference games at Bud Walton Arena, a trip to the Bahamas for the Battle 4 Atlantis, a neutral-site meeting in Tulsa against Oklahoma and one game at Simmons Bank Arena in Little Rock.

Highlighting the slate is a matchup with Duke on Wednesday, Nov. 29. The Razorbacks are 2-2 all-time against the Blue Devils with the last meeting coming in the Elite Eight in 2022 when Duke beat the Razorbacks 78-69. Arkansas' last win against Duke was a 76-72 victory in the 1994 national championship.

With nine newcomers, including two freshmen and seven transfers, the expectations will be high for the Razorbacks following a Sweet Sixteen departure last season.

Here is the full 2022-23 non-conference schedule for Musselman and company...

Arkansas' 2023-24 non-conference schedule:

Oct. 28 - Purdue (charity exhibition)

Nov. 6 - Alcorn State

Nov. 10 - Gardner-Webb

Nov. 13 - Old Dominion

Nov. 17 - UNC-Greensboro

Nov. 22 - Stanford (Battle 4 Atlantis)

Nov. 23 - Michigan/Memphis (Battle 4 Atlantis)

Nov. 24 - TBD (Battle 4 Atlantis)

Nov. 29 - Duke (ACC/SEC Challenge)

Dec. 4 - Furman

Dec. 9 - Oklahoma (BOK Center in Tulsa)

Dec. 16 - Lipscomb (Simmons Bank Arena in Little Rock)

Dec. 21 - Abilene Christian

Dec. 30 - UNC-Wilmington

**JOIN THE CONVERSATION WITH ARKANSAS FANS ON THE TROUGH, HAWGBEAT'S PREMIUM MESSAGE BOARD**

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}