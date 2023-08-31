Arkansas basketball officially releases full non-conference slate
The long-awaited 2023-24 non-conference schedule for head coach Eric Musselman's Arkansas basketball team was officially released Thursday morning.
Arkansas' schedule features eight non-conference games at Bud Walton Arena, a trip to the Bahamas for the Battle 4 Atlantis, a neutral-site meeting in Tulsa against Oklahoma and one game at Simmons Bank Arena in Little Rock.
Highlighting the slate is a matchup with Duke on Wednesday, Nov. 29. The Razorbacks are 2-2 all-time against the Blue Devils with the last meeting coming in the Elite Eight in 2022 when Duke beat the Razorbacks 78-69. Arkansas' last win against Duke was a 76-72 victory in the 1994 national championship.
With nine newcomers, including two freshmen and seven transfers, the expectations will be high for the Razorbacks following a Sweet Sixteen departure last season.
Here is the full 2022-23 non-conference schedule for Musselman and company...
Arkansas' 2023-24 non-conference schedule:
Oct. 28 - Purdue (charity exhibition)
Nov. 6 - Alcorn State
Nov. 10 - Gardner-Webb
Nov. 13 - Old Dominion
Nov. 17 - UNC-Greensboro
Nov. 22 - Stanford (Battle 4 Atlantis)
Nov. 23 - Michigan/Memphis (Battle 4 Atlantis)
Nov. 24 - TBD (Battle 4 Atlantis)
Nov. 29 - Duke (ACC/SEC Challenge)
Dec. 4 - Furman
Dec. 9 - Oklahoma (BOK Center in Tulsa)
Dec. 16 - Lipscomb (Simmons Bank Arena in Little Rock)
Dec. 21 - Abilene Christian
Dec. 30 - UNC-Wilmington