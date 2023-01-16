The Arkansas Razorbacks saw their biggest drop of the season to No. 25 in the latest update of the AP Top 25 poll.

Arkansas is on a three-game skid, including two losses to Alabama and Vanderbilt last week — both by double-digits.

This week, the Razorbacks will travel to Missouri for a matchup Wednesday at 8 p.m. CT and then they will return home to host Ole Miss on Saturday at 11 a.m. CT.

The Razorbacks remained moved down to the fourth highest-ranked SEC school and they are one of four SEC teams ranked in the poll. The others included No. 4 Alabama, No. 9 Tennessee, No. 16 Auburn.

The Hogs were listed at No. 27 in Monday's NET rankings, No. 15 in ESPN's Basketball Power Index and they remained out of the ESPN Power Rankings for the second week in a row. Joe Lunardi has the Razorbacks as a 4-seed in his latest NCAA Bracketology (from Jan. 13) and the opponent he has them matched up with is 13-seed UC Santa Barbara.

Here is the full AP Top 25 from Monday: