The opening game for the Arkansas' men's basketball team is scheduled, according to Scottie Bordelon of Whole Hog Sports. The Razorbacks will play SWAC opponent Alcorn State in Bud Walton Arena on Monday, Nov 6.

Last season, the Braves finished 18-14 overall and 15-3 in conference play to win the SWAC regular season title, their second in a row.

Arkansas last played Alcorn State in December 2012, when the Razorbacks won 97-59. All time, Arkansas is 5-0 against the Braves.

Only eight non-conference opponents on the 2023-24 schedule are known at this point, including a marquee matchup against the Duke Blue Devils in Bud Walton Arena on Nov. 29 in the ACC/SEC Challenge.

The Razorbacks are also set to play in the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament, which will be held Nov. 22-24 and includes a field of North Carolina, Michigan, Villanova, Memphis, Stanford, Texas Tech and Northern Iowa.