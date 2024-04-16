One day after landing its first transfer commitment in forward Zvonimir Ivisic, head coach John Calipari and the Arkansas basketball team has already lined up another big man visit for the near future.

Arizona transfer center Oumar Ballo is expected to make a visit to Fayetteville, HawgBeat has confirmed. A visit date has not yet been specified. Ballo is coming off a trip to the Indiana Hoosiers, who are seen as the primary threat in his recruitment.

A native of Koulikoro, Mali, the 7-foot, 260-pound transfer averaged 12.9 points, 10.1 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game in his thrid season with the Wildcats. He shot 65.8% from the field and 49.5% from the charity stripe.