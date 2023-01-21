The No. 25 Arkansas Razorbacks defeated the Ole Miss Rebels, 69-57, Saturday afternoon to give the Hogs a much-needed second conference win inside Bud Walton Arena.

Anthony Black led the way for the Hogs with 17 points and eight assists, but it was Joseph Pinion's 13 points that provided a spark off the bench and ignited the home crowd often.

The Razorbacks shot 45.6% from the field and 40% from three in the contest, while the Rebels made 44.2% of their shots from the field and turned it over 17 times.

Here's a recap of the Hogs' victory in Fayetteville on Saturday.

It was an offense-heavy game to start things off, as the teams combined for nine made shots before the first media timeout, and the Hogs led Ole Miss 10-9 by that point.

Out of the break, Ole Miss went on a 6-0 run to go up by five. A three from Davis cut that lead to two, and after a pair of dunks from each squad, the Rebels held a 17-15 advantage with 11:19 to play in the first half.

By the under-8 minute media timeout, the Hogs battled back to tie the game at 21-21, and Black knocked down one of two free throws to put them up for the first time in just under eight minutes.

In the span of 1:22, Arkansas had four straight possessions with a missed 3-pointer, and it trailed Ole miss 25-24 at the final media timeout of the first half. By that point, the Hogs were 1 of 7 from deep, and those six misses accounted for just over 46% of their misses at the time.

Joseph Pinion entered the game out of the timeout and he scored Arkansas' next eight points to give it a 5-point advantage and force an Ole Miss timeout with 49 seconds left in the half. Neither team could find the bottom of the net before the buzzer, and the Razorbacks took a 32-29 lead into the locker room.

Back-to-back baskets from Anthony Black gave Arkansas a 7-point lead at the 16:29 mark in the second half, its largest lead of the game to that point. Out of the under-16 timeout, Davis drained his second three of the game to extend the lead to 10.

Directly following a slam dunk from Black, the game was stopped as Ole Miss' leading-scorer Matthew Murrell was on the ground in significant pain. After being helped off the court, he didn't return for the rest of the contest.

A spin move by Black resulted in a layup and a foul, and he hit the free throw to convert the 3-point play and put the Razorbacks up by 13 at the under-12 break.

Pinion drained his third trey of the game, and on the next possession, he worked his way inside and laid it in to extend the lead to 16 and force a timeout by the Rebels.

After the Arkansas students went crazy for Ole Miss clanking two free throws to win all students free chicken fries from Burger King, a three from Walsh gave Arkansas a 21-point lead with 6:16 to play.

Walsh's 3-pointer was countered by an 11-1 run by the Rebels over a 1:38 span that cut the Hogs' lead to 11.

The Rebels managed to make it a 10-point game with 59 seconds to play, but it was too little, too late to change their fate, as the Hogs emerged victorious.

Up next, the Razorbacks will host the LSU Tigers at 6 p.m. CT Tuesday inside Bud Walton Arena. The game will be broadcast on ESPN2.