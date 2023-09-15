FAYETTEVILLE — After another impressive defensive performance in a 28-6 victory in Week 2 against the Kent State Golden Flashes, the Arkansas Razorbacks are set to host the BYU Cougars at Reynolds Razorback Stadium on Saturday evening.

Led by head coach Kalani Sitake, the Cougars finished 8-5 overall in their final season as an Independent in 2022 with wins over programs like Baylor and Boise State, plus a close 28-20 loss to Notre Dame.

Now a member of the Big 12, BYU is looking to get off to a strong 3-0 start before hitting conference play.

In their last two games against Big 12 competition against Kansas and Texas, the Razorbacks have won 55-53 and 40-21, respectively.

With Arkansas favored to win the game by 8.5 points according to BetSaracen, this will likely be the Hogs' most competitive to this point. Arkansas defeated Kent State last week and Western Carolina in Week 1.

Here are all the details you need to know for how to watch or listen to Saturday's game, which will kickoff at 6:30 p.m. CT…