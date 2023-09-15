Arkansas-BYU TV details, key players, odds, headlines
FAYETTEVILLE — After another impressive defensive performance in a 28-6 victory in Week 2 against the Kent State Golden Flashes, the Arkansas Razorbacks are set to host the BYU Cougars at Reynolds Razorback Stadium on Saturday evening.
Led by head coach Kalani Sitake, the Cougars finished 8-5 overall in their final season as an Independent in 2022 with wins over programs like Baylor and Boise State, plus a close 28-20 loss to Notre Dame.
Now a member of the Big 12, BYU is looking to get off to a strong 3-0 start before hitting conference play.
In their last two games against Big 12 competition against Kansas and Texas, the Razorbacks have won 55-53 and 40-21, respectively.
With Arkansas favored to win the game by 8.5 points according to BetSaracen, this will likely be the Hogs' most competitive to this point. Arkansas defeated Kent State last week and Western Carolina in Week 1.
Here are all the details you need to know for how to watch or listen to Saturday's game, which will kickoff at 6:30 p.m. CT…
HOW TO WATCH/LISTEN
Where: Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Arkansas
Kickoff: 6:30 p.m. CT
TV: Available on ESPN2, streaming on ESPN app
Radio: Learfield IMG College Razorbacks Sports Network (Chuck Barrett and Quinn Grovey)
BYU players to know:
#10 - QB Kedon Slovis - SR, 6' 3", 215 lbs.
2022 Stats (Pittsburgh): 184-of-315 ATT, 2397 YDS, 10 TD, 9 INT
#0 - WR Kody Epps - SO, 5'11", 187 lbs.
2022 Stats: 39 REC, 459 YDS, 6 TD
#0 - CB Jakob Robinson - JR, 5'11", 170 lbs.
2022 Stats: 7 TOT TKL, 4 SOLO, 2 INT
#92 - DE Tyler Batty - JR, 6'5", 273 lbs.
2022 Stats: 8 TOT TKL, 3 SOLO, 2 TFL, SACK
Vegas Odds:
Vegas: Arkansas -8.5
ESPN FPI: Arkansas has 79.0% chance to win
