"I would say it’s the biggest win of the year just given the circumstances," Holt said postgame. "It’s getting to that time where you’ve got to be hitting the ball and you’ve got to be hot, and I think that showed that we’re starting to do that."

Senior right-hander Will McEntire earned the win after only allowing a hit through two innings, and freshman righty Gabe Gaeckle closed the final three frames out with three punchouts and only two hits.

Junior left-hander Mason Molina failed to get through the second inning, as a scoreless first was followed up with a four-run second to end his outing early. Righty reliever Gage Wood took the mound out of the bullpen and tossed four frames with three strikeouts and two earned runs.

"Today, honestly, you’re down 6-0, their dugout’s about as loud as they can be over there, talking a little bit of bull," Arkansas head coach Dave Van Horn said. "And we just kept grinding it out and you know we we got a two-run homer here and a two-run homer there. And uh-oh we got another one and we had the lead."

A struggling Arkansas offense rebounded in a big way and overcame a 6-0 deficit in the rubber match against the Bulldogs, as the Razorbacks finished 8-of-31 from the plate, 4-of-16 with runners on base and 5-of-9 when leading off an inning. Peyton Holt, Hudson White and Jayson Jones all homered for the Diamond Hogs.

FAYETTEVILLE — The No. 5 Arkansas Razorbacks (42-10, 19-8 SEC) won their final home series of the season over the No. 14 Mississippi State Bulldogs (33-18, 15-12 SEC) after a 9-6 victory on Sunday at Baum-Walker Stadium.

Molina started the game with a worrying 3-0 count, but battled back to force a groundout from Mississippi State's leadoff man. The next Bulldog roped a single into center field before Molina struck out his first batter of the game looking. The first frame ended with a flyout to left field.

Holt smashed a first-pitch single into left field to give the Hogs a baserunner. Peyton Stovall worked the next at bat to a 3-2 count but hit a hard liner straight to the center fielder. Jared Sprague-Lott and Wehiwa Aloy matched with fly outs to end the inning.

The second started much like the first, but this time the 3-0 count eventually turned into a leadoff walk. A first-pitch single to the next batter gave the Bulldogs two baserunners, and Mississippi State took advantage with a double that scored one.

The bad news didn't stop there, though. Molina was pulled from the game after allowing a three-run blast for a 4-0 deficit, and right-hander Gage Wood was brought on in relief.

"We talked to him, we work with him, mechanics, it’s all been addressed," Van Horn said of Molina. "It’s a veteran starter at the Division I level. He’s got to turn the corner. We’ve got to have him."

Wood was taken deep by the first batter he faced before retiring his first bulldog via popup. After a groundout, a single gave Mississippi State a two-out baserunner. Wood finished the top of the second with a strikeout and the Hogs trailed 5-0.

In need of major momentum, Ben McLaughlin grounded out to start the bottom of the second but Ryder Helfrick rebounded with a double to left field. White was quickly retired via popup and Kendall Diggs stranded Helfrick with a strikeout.

Wood began the third with a groundout before walking the next Bulldog on a close 3-2 pitch. An infield single gave Mississippi State two baserunners and the lead increased to 6-0 after a double to right field. Wood escaped the frame after a strikeout and foulout.

Arkansas went 1-2-3 in the bottom of the third after Jones struck out, Holt flew out and Stovall grounded out back to the pitcher, and Wood took the mound again in the fourth. He started things off with a strikeout before hitting the next Bulldog, but retired the following batter on a first pitch foul out. The top of the fourth ended with a groundout.

Sprague-Lott worked a full-count walk to leadoff the bottom of the fourth and McLaughlin singled following an Aloy strikeout. Both runners advanced after a wild pitch, and Helfrick punched a runner in with an RBI groundout. White finished the frame with a punchout.

Right-hander Christian Foutch relieved Wood in the fifth and allowed a single to center field to his first batter. He was wiped off the base paths following a double play, but Foutch gave up a double to give Mississippi State life. Foutch escaped unscathed thanks to a groundout.

The Bulldogs turned to righty Karson Ligon in the bottom of the fifth, and he promptly walked his first batter of the game. Jones made him pay with a two-run homer to left field to draw the the Hogs back within a 6-3 deficit. Holt worked a full count and poked a double into right center that was nearly caught and Stovall moved him to third with a groundout. Sprague-Lott hit a grounder in the next at bat to score Holt and the inning ended on an Aloy popup with Arkansas down 6-4.

McEntire entered the game in the top of the sixth and proceeded to allow a single to his first batter. He bounced back with a groundout and a flyout before the Hogs intentionally walked Hunter Hines. McEntire escaped the two-baserunner threat with a strikeout.

Mississippi State brought in another reliever in the bottom of the sixth in righty Gavin Black and walked Ben McLaughlin to give the Hogs a leadoff man on base. Helfrick worked a full count but struck out swinging.

With a runner on, White smashed a game-tying home run to left field to the applause of Razorback fans in Baum-Walker Stadium.

Diggs struck out swinging in the next at bat and the Bulldogs brought in right-hander Cam Schuelke from the bullpen. Jones walked on seven pitches and Holt gave the Hogs their first lead of the game thanks to a two-run blast.

"I wasn’t looking slider because sometime when I look for a (particular) pitch to hit I just don’t get it and get myself out," Holt said. "I was all over fastball and recognized slider and let it get over the plate and took it from there."

McEntire took the mound again in the top of the seventh and retired the first batter on a popup. The Bulldogs earned a baserunner with a walk but got to two outs quickly after a first-pitch flyout. That walk was eventually erased after he was caught stealing.

Sprague-Lott doubled to lead off the bottom of the seventh before Aloy grounded out. Mississippi State turned to Hardin out of the bullpen before McLaughlin drove in a run off a sac-fly.

Arkansas went 1-2-3 in the bottom of the eighth and Mississippi State battled in the top of the ninth. The Bulldogs put two baserunners on against Gaeckle before he struck out the final batter of the game.

Up next, the Razorbacks will close the regular season with a three-game series against Texas A&M at Bryan-College Station that starts on Thursday. First pitch is set for 7 p.m. CT and it will broadcast on ESPN2.