Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-11-12 14:52:17 -0600') }} football Edit

Arkansas Coaches Scout the Mississippi State Bulldogs

Jy8jtpm76jzzsg68fg5r
Montez Sweat
USA Today
Nikki Chavanelle • HawgBeat.com
@nikkichavanelle
Managing Editor

The 2-8 Arkansas Razorbacks must travel to Starkville, Mississippi to take on Joe Moorhead and the Bulldogs at 11 a.m. on Saturday. Mississippi State has had a good season and they sit at 6-4 with losses to LSU, Alabama, Kentucky and Florida. Here's what the Arkansas coaches had to say about what they're seeing on film:

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}