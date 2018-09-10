Arkansas Coaches' Scouting Reports for North Texas
The Hogs are now 1-1 in 2018 and are looking to make a big comeback against a very formidable 2-0 North Texas Mean Green squad.
Here's a recap of each of the coaches' scouting reports for their week three opponents:
Head Coach Chad Morris on the Mean Green
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news