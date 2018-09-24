The Arkansas Razorbacks are the lone team at the bottom of the SEC with a 1-3 record and gearing up for a rivalry game in Dallas against Texas A&M this weekend. Arkansas head coach Chad Morris graduated from Texas A&M with a mathematics degree and Arkansas defensive coordinator John Chavis coached the Aggies before the move to Fayetteville.

Here's a recap of Morris's and his coordinators' scouting reports for their week five opponents: