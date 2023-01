While there are still plenty of holes to fill in the current Arkansas football roster and the class of 2024 is starting to ramp up with offers and visits, the coaching staff is getting a head start on the class of 2025.

Many of the recruits have yet to receive a star ranking from Rivals, but they have started to rack up plenty of high-level offers early on in their recruitment.

Here's a look at the recruits who have reported offers from Arkansas.

*This list will be updated as more offers are reported.*