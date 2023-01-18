The transfer portal will officially close at midnight Wednesday, and offers are being sent to high school recruits in the class of 2024. The Razorbacks already have one commitment in the class on board in 5.9 four-star Kavion Henderson, who committed to Arkansas on Nov. 6.

Offers have already started to be reported from members of the next class, and Arkansas will host many over the next few weekends during prospect days in January.

Arkansas' 2023 class finished with its highest-ranked Rivals recruiting class since 2009, ranking 18th in the nation, a class that finished with eight four-star recruits in the class. Heading into 2024, the coaching staff — full of new faces — will look to finish even higher.

Here is an early list of some of the players who have reported offers from Arkansas.

*List will be updated as other offers are reported*