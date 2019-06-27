Arkansas Commits and Targets Set to Compete at Opening Finals
For the first time in a long time, The Opening will allow Rivals reporters out to the Finals event at the Cowboy's Star Facility in Frisco, Texas. Similar to the Rivals 5-star Challenge that just concluded in Atlanta, the Opening Finals is meant to be a competition between the best of the best in the nation. They'll get trained up, compete in drills, 7on7 and games.
Here's a look at the Arkansas commits and prospects we'll be keeping our eyes on this weekend:
Future Hog Invitees
Chandler Morris passed on attending a Rivals 3-stripe camp this year which put him out of the running for a 5-star challenge invite, but his MVP performance at the Opening Regionals in Dallas earned him a spot in the Finals this weekend. He'll be throwing side by side with former Arkansas target Haynes King and UNC commit, in-state QB Jacolby Criswell.
Getting a late invite to the Finals, Jamie Vance has already proven himself against tough competition, winning 3-stripe camp MVP in Louisiana, but now he'll go against the best of the best. He replaces Major Burns on "Team Juice," so he'll play with Chandler Morris.
Arkansas Prospect Invitees
