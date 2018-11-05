Arkansas playoffs begin this week, Mississippi playoffs started last week and the Razorbacks' 2019 commits are getting after it to bring their teams closer to a state championship, here's a look at some notable week 11 performances:

2019 quarterback commit KJ Jefferson finished 19 of 23 passes for 282 yards and four touchdowns with 13 rushes for 111 yards in North Panola's 55-14 win in the 1st round of the playoffs. His squad is now 10-1 and face North Pontotoc on Friday. Jefferson now has 3,317 total yards on the season and 38 touchdowns....sick.

Now 10-1, Blackman easily slides into the second round of playoffs after a 44-7 win over Lebanon in the first round. On Friday night, Otey had three carries for 39 yards and one reception for 26 yards and wide receiver Trey Knox had two catches for 43 yards and a touchdown. They take on Mount Juliet on Friday.

The 9-1 Pulaski Academy Bruins will host Alma on Friday at 7 PM and the no. 1 tight end in the nation will look to continue his terror on opponents. Henry had five catches for 58 yards and two touchdowns on Friday night against White Hall in a 63-21 win. Henry's now up to 844 total yards and 10 scores on 65 receptions this season, that's about 13 yards per catch.

Still two games out from playoffs in Texas, Jefferson high school got its ninth win of the season behind five catches for 96 yards and two touchdowns from Jackson in the win over Hooks. They have a home game Friday at 7:30 PM against Redwater. Jackson now has 806 total yards (including punt returns) this season with nine touchdowns.

Over the course of his senior season, 4-star linebacker commit Zach Zimos has racked up 68 tackles and had a blocked punt, 8 unassisted tackles and 2 assisted tackles in Travis's win over Kempner Thursday night. The Tigers are now 7-2 on the season.

Gearing up for the first round of Arkansas high school playoffs, Zach Williams had nine tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery in Joe T's win over Harmony Grove on Thursday. Robinson hosts Pottsville on Friday night at 7 P.M.