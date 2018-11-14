In-state commits began playoffs last week and the Texas Hogs begin playoffs next week, here's a look at how Arkansas's 2019 commits did in week 12 under Friday night lights:

KJ Jefferson and North Panola took down Pontotoc North on Friday night before the Hogs' 2019 commit drove over to Fayetteville to take in the LSU game. The Cougars were lucky to escape with an 8-point win as Jefferson had to exit the game with an ankle injury. He was only able to attempt nine passes and eight carries before leaving. He still managed to get just under 200 yards for his squad. North Panola takes on Charleston at 7 p.m. on Friday.

The Pulaski Academy Bruins are 10-1 and they're coming off their first playoff win against Alma. Tight end Hudson Henry played a major role in the win with six catches for 108 yards and a touchdown. PWO wide receiver offer John David White had five catches for 78 yards and a score as well. PA takes on McClellan on Friday.

Mataio Soli and Douglas County fell in the first round of Georgia playoffs last Friday, capping off a ridiculously good season on a personal level for Soli. They lost 35-0 to Habersham Central, the program's first postseason win since 2007.

Two of Arkansas's top 2019 commits also closed out their senior seasons last Friday as Blackman fell to Mt. Juliet 35-14. Trey Knox accounted for one of the Blackman scores, capitalizing on a Mt. Juliet fumbling and running in a touchdown from three yards out.

Central High School Red Devils continue to take down opponent after opponent, they're now sitting at 11-0. They recorded a shutout in their first playoff win against Davidson, 46-0. While there aren't any stats posted on MaxPreps, Spivey did at least contribute one score in the win.

A'Montae Spivey with a 54 yard TD run extends Central's lead 25-0 with 9:56 left in the first half. 🤘 — Red Devil Football (@CHSREDDEVILS) November 10, 2018