Just 11 Razorback commits will continue on to Week 14 of Friday Night Lights action but first, let's recap some outstanding performances from Week 13.

Arkansas QB commit became North Panola's career-leader for yards in their win Friday night against Charleston that is taking them to the state semi-finals. With HawgBeat in attendance and limited with an ankle injury, Jefferson went 12 of 19, for 268 yards, two touchdowns and one pick. He also had six carries for minus-39 yards, four ending in sacks.

Arkansas's newest commit Devin Bush out of Louisiana had a pick-six in Edna Karr's 49-13 win over Tioga on Friday. Check it out:

Central high continues to dominate Alabama high school football and Arkansas commit A'montae Spivey played a huge role in their latest win. Spivey racked up 121 rushing yards on 24 carries in their win over McGill-Toolen.

One of just two Texas commits moving on to the second round of Texas high school playoffs, Jackson had five catches for 135 yards and two touchdowns, and a 6-yard rushing touchdown. He also stepped in on defense and had five tackles and two interceptions in a 41-22 win over Mineola.

The no. 1 tight end in the country, Arkansas commit Hudson Henry, had three catches for 54 yards and a touchdown Friday night in Pulaski Academy's win over McClellan.

Moving on to Week 14: Mississippi 3A State Semi-Finals: KJ Jefferson + North Panola v. Water Valley Oklahoma 6A State Championship: Brady Latham + Jenks v. Broken Arrow Louisiana 4A Quarterfinals: Devin Bush + Edna Karr v. Bastrop Louisiana DII State Semi-Finals - Dylan Rathcke + University Lab v. De La Salle Georgia 3A Quarterfinals: Dante Walker + Cedar Grove v. Benedictine Alabama 7A State Semi-Finals: A'montae Spivey + Central v. Lee Arkansas 4A Quarterfinals: Zach Williams + Joe T. Robinson v. Ozark Arkansas 3A Quarterfinals: Malik Chavis + Rison v. Lamar Arkansas 5A Semi-Finals: Hudson Henry + Pulaski Acadmy v. Harrison Texas 3A DI Area: T.Q. Jackson + Jefferson v. Malakoff Texas 5A DI Area: Carl Williams + Lufkin v. Lone Star