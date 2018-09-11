Though suspended for the first half of his game, Jackson had two catches for 46 yards, a 70-yard touchdown on a punt return, two pass break-ups and two tackles on defense. Jackson and Jefferson High School are now 2-0 on the season, facing Arp High School this Friday.

Blackman High School is dominating this season, already 4-0 with another big win on Friday of Smyrna 45-10. CB commit Adonis Otey had a receiving touchdown on two catches for 42 yards and another on the ground with 127 yards on eight carries. Hogs prospect Trey Knox carried and caught the ball for 107 yards with five catches and eight carries.

KJ Jefferson continues to steam roll opponents, this week to the tune of 34-0 over Gentry High School. He scored twice for North Panola with 202 yards passing and another 50 on the ground. Jefferson is already over the 1000-yard mark with 865 passing and 201 on the ground.

Central High School is 3-0 with a shutout on Friday night 48-0. Hogs running back commit A'Montae Spivey had 95 yards, three touchdowns and 11 carries.

Shamar Nash and the no. 1 high school team in the nation IMG Academy went to the desert to play Henderson HS in Nevada and came out with a 35-0 win. Nash had one catch for 46 yards. Defensive end Eric Gregory helped out with two tackles.