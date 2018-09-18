Arkansas's 2019 commits continue to make plays on Friday night, check out how they did last week:

North Panola got back on track in week four with a decisive 34-0 win over Gentry. Senior team leader KJ Jefferson had 202 yards passing, 50 on the ground, two scores and completed 11 of 19 passes. Jefferson is now over the 1,000 yard mark for the season with seven touchdowns.

Adonis Otey and Arkansas target Trey Knox have a huge rivalry game coming up this week against Oakland High School, home of former target Woodi Washington. Otey won 59-14 over Siegel last week with a receiving score, a rushing score and 113 total yards. Knox also had scores on the ground and in the air and totaled 193 yards.

Running back commit out of Alabama, A'Montae Spivey had a really good game Friday night to lead Central High School to a 49-0 win on the road. Spivey racked up 118 yards on 11 carries with two touchdowns in just the first half. Spivey is averaging 10 yards a carry and has eight touchdowns.

Back from suspension, T.Q. Jackson has been lighting it up on Friday nights. Jefferson is now 3-0 with another win last week over Arp, 56-0. Jackson had three catches for 80 yards on Friday. They face North Lamar on Friday night.

Arkansas 4-star WR commit Treylon Burks led Warren to an easy 43-0 win over Dollarway High School, so easy in fact that it was 43-0 at halftime. Based on Twitter reports, Burks accounted for at least three touchdowns for the Lumberjacks. He had a 20-yard touchdown run, a 9-yard touchdown pass and a 95-yard touchdown pass.