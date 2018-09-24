Arkansas's 2019 commits continue to make plays on Friday night, check out how they did last week:

HawgBeat was in attendance to witness another great game for running back A'Montae Spivey. After winning 7A player of the week last week, he led the Red Devils to a 28-0 victory with 16 carries, 145 yards and three touchdowns. Spivey now has 510 yards rushing, 11 scores and is averaging 9.8 yards a carry. WATCH HIGHLIGHTS

North Panola absolutely dominated Mitchell HS (Memphis) on Friday, taking the win 46-0. Arkansas QB commit KJ Jefferson had a running TD, a 79-yard TD pass, a 15-yard TD pass, two two-point conversions, and finished with 118 yards in the air and 73 on the ground. Jefferson is now just over the 1,000 yard passing mark.

Corner commit Adonis Otey and wide receiver target Trey Knox lost their rivalry game against Woodi Washington and Oakland High School Friday night 24-14 with two Razorback coaches in attendance. Otey had four carries for 65 yards and a score while Knox finished with eight carries for 35 yards.

IMG Academy and the Hogs' two commits on the squad took their first loss of the season this weekend. They lost to no. 2-ranked Mater Dei in California 28-24. Mater Dei snapped fifth-ranked IMG's 40-game win streak a year after breaking a 55-game win streak by Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas) on the very same field.

T.Q. Jackson and the Jefferson Bulldogs downed North Lamar 54-7 with 35 points in the first quarter. Jackson had three catches for 124 yards and a touchdown. After a slow start to his senior season, Jackson now has 234 receiving yards.

The Warren Lumberjacks are now 3-0 on the season after a big win over Crossett 49-24. Warren scored 34 points in the first QUARTER to coast to the win. 4-star commit Treylon Burks kicked off the scoring with a 44-yard touchdown catch.

Douglas County just scraped by a win over Langston High School 7-0. Senior Mataio Soli had 7 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 2 QB hurries and a sack in the Tigers win. Soli is up to 15 sacks on the season. Defensive line coach John Scott Jr. was in attendance to watch the win. WATCH HIGHLIGHTS