Arkansas's 2019 commits continue to make plays on Friday night, check out how they did last week:

Mataio Soli is making his 18 sacks in 2017 look like child's play this season. He's already got 19 sacks through seven games and according to MaxPreps he leads the NATION right now. Douglas County is now 6-1 on the season after starting the season off with a surprising loss. Most recently against Mays High School, Soli contributed a sack, two tackles for loss and and eight total tackles. WATCH HIGHLIGHTS

Arkansas QB commit KJ Jefferson was much improved this week after a rough two-interception game last week. Jefferson went 8-14 for 181 yards and three touchdowns, with 53 yards rushing on four carries. North Panola had 52 points in their sixth win of the season, the Cougars have only dropped one game in 2018.

Warren High School just keeps on truckin'. The Lumberjacks took down Dumas 38-8 on Friday night and Bo Hembree's got the team undefeated at 5-0. Treylon Burks had a 3-yard score on the ground, a 6-yard passing touchdown and both he and Marcus Miller had big fourth down stops during the game.

The Hogs' second wide receiver commit T.Q. Jackson continues to ball out in East Texas. His team is now 6-0 with their most recent win 41-7 over Hughes Springs. Jackson contributed a punt return for 72 yards and a touchdown along with two catches for 66 yards. Check it out:

“ oh my God “ 🗣🤫 .. & peep the peel back from my bro ( @TraceSmith1012 ) pic.twitter.com/9zyEIeKdRQ — TQ Jackson🏂3️⃣ (@TQJ3_) October 6, 2018

Mataio Soli isn't the only Razorback defensive end commit tearing it up this season. He had three sacks for a loss of 24 yards last week against Nashville. Joe T. Robinson is now 6-1 after their season opening loss to Springdale. WATCH HIGHLIGHTS