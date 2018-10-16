Arkansas's 2019 commits continue to make plays on Friday night, check out how they did last week:

Three-score games just aren't enough for 3-star QB KJ Jefferson, this past week he scored six touchdowns in a little more than a single half of football. He went 19 of 31 passing for 314 yards and 43 yards carrying the ball.

A'Montae Spivey had his third best performance of the season against the Lee Generals, scoring a touchdown with 18 carries and 106 yards. He's scored 15 touchdowns so far for Central High School this season.

The Razorbacks' two commits out of Blackman High School in Tennessee took down Cookeville 45-14 on Friday night. Both future Hogs had touchdowns and Knox even recorded multiple sacks. One of Otey's scores was a 36-yard run.

"Mr.Lumberjack" is reportedly missing the rest of the season with a ligament tear in his knee. Just had surgery for it. A huge loss for Warren but plenty of time for Burks to heal before he gets to Arkansas.

Douglas County High School moved to 7-1 on the season with a 21-6 win over Tri-Cities Friday night. Soli had 2.5 sacks for a loss of 14 yards and three more tackles. He's now up to 21.5 sacks in 2018.

IMG Academy took down "Superior" Collegiate on Friday 49-0. Nash recorded one catch for five yards as well as a punt return and kick return.

The Bruins moved to 6-1 on the season with a 42-7 romping of Beebe Friday night powered by the newest Arkansas commit, Hudson Henry. Henry had six receptions for 77 yards and two scores.