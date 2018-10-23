Arkansas's 2019 commits continue to make plays on Friday night, check out how they did last week:

Once again KJ Jefferson and North Panola handled their Friday night opponents with a 52-14 win over Palmer. Jefferson went 17 for 31 with 327 yards, five touchdowns and one pick. He also tacked on 97 yards on eight carries and two more rushing touchdowns. Unbelievable. Jefferson's doing everything he can right now to earn a 4th star.

The Central High School Red Devils won another one this past Friday, this time getting the shutout 49-0 against Jefferson Davis. They're 8-0 on the season. In just one half, Arkansas running back commit A'Montae Spivey had 4 rushes for 25 yards and a touchdown as well as a catch for 15 yards.

HILITES: Central @ Jeff Davis (courtesy of our friends at @ALNewsNetwork) QB's Peter Parrish & Tucker Melton continue to impress. Spivey with yet another rushing TD.



The final 49-0 Red Devils. @CHSREDDEVILS @peter_jelani @tuckermelton5 @_AS24__ pic.twitter.com/B26cuLO6wp — Brooke Kirchhofer (@brookechesney) October 20, 2018

Trey Knox and Adonis Otey took the win over Stewarts Creek last Friday 34-21, their closest contest of the season so far, besides the loss to Oakland HS. Otey had seven carries for 43 yards, Knox had five for 15 yards and a rushing TD. Otey also had one catch 12 yards and Knox had four catches for 46 yards. Knox also had a sack.

These two commits are likely to go off this week with what appears to be a fun rivalry brewing between Blackman and Riverdale HS.

Nash has been struggling to get touches in IMG Academy's run-heavy offense but finally caught a break this past Friday with three catches for 27 yards and a score. IMG won the game 52-7 over MIddletown.

Hudson Henry balled out this past Friday before hitting the Hill for the Tulsa game, he had seven receptions for 101 yards, his second best game of the season yardage-wise but he broke his four-game scoring streak. PA didn't need his touchdowns against Parkview anyways, winning 43-14.